Down one run with two out and sitting on two strikes in the seventh inning, North Greene’s Tucker Owen swung, missed and won the game for the Huskies.
North Greene pushed across two runs on a passed ball third strike and eked out a 3-2 win over Chuckey-Doak on Friday.
“This is a real good win against a good baseball team,” North Greene coach Jason Lowe said. “I expected a dogfight from the start. I knew coming in that this was going to be a close game, and I’m proud of my guys for finding a way. You can build on something like this.”
The decisive pitch got past Chuckey-Doak catcher Cole Lamons with the bases loaded. Carter Morelock scored from third while the throw to first got away as well. That allowed Carson Whaley to score from second with the decisive run.
North Greene had trouble getting a handle on Chuckey-Doak pitcher Jaylen Willett all night, and that was no different in the seventh inning.
Morelock reached on a fielders’ choice that put two outs on the board. Whaley worked a walk after falling behind 0-2 and then Jonah Palmer loaded the bases by being hit by a pitch before Owen won the game with a strikeout.
“Sometimes that is what you have to do,” Lowe said. “Sometimes it’s not your day at the plate and you have to find a way. We were lucky to get a couple on, and we found a way to get them in. We didn’t swing the bat as well as we have been, as well as I would like, but even on those days you have to find a way to scratch it out.”
Willett threw a strong game for the Black Knights, striking out seven in seven innings while allowing just three hits. He walked three and hit three batters.
Whaley was tough to beat for the Huskies and stepped up his game in the seventh inning by striking out the side to finish the night. On the day, he struck out 14, walked two and gave up five hits.
“Carson threw a heck of a game,” Lowe said. “He hasn’t thrown a lot this year because he has been with the basketball team, and I only expected to get three or four innings out of him. He’s a senior and I trust him. He knows his body and I was going to ride him as long he could go.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if he was throwing three or four miles per hour harder in the seventh inning than he was in the second. He got pretty ramped up and had that adrenaline flowing at the end.”
Friday’s scoring started in the first inning. Whaley started things for North Greene with a walk. He moved to second when Palmer was hit by a pitch and an error in the outfield put him on third. Whaley then scored the Huskies’ first run on a passed ball.
Chuckey-Doak tied things 1-1 in the second inning when Cadin Tullock lofted a solo home run just beyond the 325-foot sign in left field.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Chuckey-Doak moved in front, but not without controversy. Lamons led off by skipping a line drive off the mound and into center field. His courtesy runner, Jesse Corby, stole second and took third when the throw got away at the bag.
With two outs and runners on first and third, Palmer – North Greene’s catcher – tried to catch Dillon Shelton stealing second. The throw was on target, but the umpire deemed that Shelton beat the tag which allowed Corby to score from third for a 2-1 lead.
Friday’s eight combined hits were spread out among eight batters. Palmer was 1-for-1 for North Greene and was hit by a pitch three times. Dakota Robbins had a double for the Huskies.
Lamons reached base twice for the Knights with a single and a walk.