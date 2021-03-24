Hits were hard to come by all day for the North Greene softball team, but the Lady Huskies strung four good ones together at the right time to rally past South Greene on Tuesday.
Trailing 2-0, the Lady Huskies were able to push three runs across in the bottom of the sixth inning to capture a 3-2 victory.
“This was a hard-fought county rivalry game,” North Greene coach Danny Weems said. “South Greene played well and their pitcher kept us off balance. The third time through the lineup we were able to finally string some hits together.”
North Greene’s Eliza Brown led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a line drive to left field for a single. Haley Kirkpatrick followed by skipping another single straight past second base and into the outfield grass.
Campbell Gaby then came up with the big hit with a blast that sailed deep into left field for a double. The blast scored Brown and Kirkpatrick to tie the game 2-2, and Gaby landed on third after the throw home.
Anna Weems, the fourth batter of the inning, followed by splitting the right-center gap with a single to push across Gaby and put the Lady Huskies in front 3-2.
“We challenged the girls to make adjustments in the game,” coach Weems said. “It was good to see that they were able to do that. It was their third time seeing the pitcher, the girls made the adjustments and the adjustments were successful.”
North Greene’s defense then sat the Lady Rebels down in order in the top of the seventh inning.
The first three innings saw just four combined runners reach base, and none made it to second as both teams played sound defense and both pitchers were in control.
Gaby earned the win in the circle for the Lady Huskies. She went all seven innings with six strikeouts, no walks and five hits allowed.
“Campbell pitched a good game,” Weems said. “When they scored in the fourth inning we got rattled on defense. Hopefully we’ll get better at making those plays as the year progresses. Campbell is a battler though, and she is always around the strike zone. She was able to close the game pretty strong.”
Lexi Miller took the loss for South Greene. In six innings, she struck out seven, walked none and allowed nine hits.
South Greene got on the board first in the top of the fourth inning. Whitney Casteel started the side by laying down a bunt. North Greene overthrew the ball at first and Casteel moved to third as the ball rolled into foul territory along right field.
The Lady Huskies pulled the infield in to make the play at the plate, but Evie Rader dropped a bloop single to the edge of the dirt on the left side to score Casteel.
After Rader stole third, Miller skipped a ground ball through the left side of the infield to push the lead to 2-0.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, North Greene put two runners in scoring position, but could not get either across. Gaby reached on a fielder’s choice and Weems followed with a single up the middle. Both moved up on a wild pitch, but the inning ended on a ground out back to the pitcher.
Weems led North Greene at the plate going 3-for-3 with an RBI. Brown and Kirkpatrick both went 2-for-3 and Gaby was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI.
Gentry, Casteel, Rader, Miller and Hannah Penley all had singles for South Greene.