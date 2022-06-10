A year ago, playing college basketball seemed out of the question to Brooklyn Anderson.
“I was just trying to figure out everything as a mom,” she said.
But her mindset changed quickly upon welcoming her daughter Kailani Rose to the world and then returning to the court.
On Thursday, Anderson held a ceremony at North Greene High School after signing to continue her education and her basketball career at Milligan University.
While she might not have fully returned to what she considers basketball shape, Anderson resembled the two-time All-State selection North Greene fans had known the previous two seasons.
Milligan coach Kylie Russell Greer had contacted North Greene coach James Buchanan about both Anderson and her senior teammate Shelby Davenport.
When the duo toured the Milligan campus together, Anderson knew she’d found the right place. And that became even clearer to Anderson after Davenport signed with the Buffaloes earlier this year.
“I’ve played with her since fourth grade and played against her since before then; honestly it feels good knowing I have one of my best friends going into this next chapter of life with me,” Anderson said. “I met with a professor there, and it reminded me of here at North Greene, family. I won’t be just a number there. The environment, the people, everyone I met was really opening and friendly.”
Alongside Davenport, Anderson will join a Milligan basketball team coming off a 25-8 season. The Buffaloes posted a 22-2 conference mark and reached the AAC tournament championship game.
Anderson is undecided on her major but is considering psychology or business.
After playing her freshman season at Dobyns-Bennett, Anderson transferred to North Greene and scored 1,100 career points. Anderson returned to the Lady Huskies just before the halfway point of her senior season, averaging nearly 10 points and 7.9 rebounds over 22 games. She earned District 1-A Tournament MVP honors and was selected to the All-Region 1-A team three consecutive years, leading the Lady Huskies to a TSSAA state tournament berth each season.
And in the 2021-22 campaign, Anderson’s accomplishments came with her daughter in attendance.
“I’m incredibly blessed,” Anderson said. “At the end of the day, I’m not just doing this for me. I’m doing it for her. This is helping me set up a good life for her.
“I didn’t do it on my own; I had a really good support system with the Buchanans and here in the North Greene community.”