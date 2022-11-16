Cambell Gaby’s junior softball season had just ended. She and her North Greene teammates had finished one win shy of the TSSAA state tournament.
But little did she know, her next chapter was about to begin.
Johnson University softball coach Dayna Carter had watched Gaby from the stands, seated next to Gaby’s grandparents in fact, in the Class A Sectional at Oliver Springs.
Three months later, Gaby announced her verbal commitment to the Royals. Wednesday’s signing ceremony at North Greene High School made it official – Gaby will continue her education and softball career at Johnson University.
Carter had stayed in touch with Gaby after the Lady Huskies’ sectional game, even watching her perform at a Big Orange softball tournament. Not long after, Gaby took her official campus visit.
Granted, Gaby probably didn’t need a campus tour. Between softball, basketball and volleyball camps during the summer, she’d already spent plenty of time at the Seymour school.
“Every time I’m there, it just feels like a home,” Gaby said. “I love Coach Carter. I love the program they have. They have super good facilities. I like the church environment Johnson has. It just felt like the right spot.
“They have a really good family bond up there. They’re going to lift their players up, and I think that’s a great thing. I want to be a part of that.”
A starting pitcher at North Greene since her freshman season, Gaby will remain a pitcher at the collegiate level.
Attending a Christian institution was also important to Gaby, who attends Mountain Valley Church of the Brethren.
”I prayed about this for a really long time,” she said. “It was just where I needed to be because I’ll be surrounded by people that love the Lord just as much as I do. We go to church twice a week, so I feel like it’s going to help me grow in my faith and grow in my academics and sports.”
With Johnson investing heavily into upgrading its athletic facilities, Gaby will be part of a large freshman class.
She plans to study elementary education and become a teacher upon graduating, and didn’t rule out the possibility of coaching someday. Gaby credits her experience teaching Bible School at church for helping shape her professional goals.
Gaby earned All-State honors her sophomore year after leading North Greene to the TSSAA Spring Fling.
As a junior, Gaby accounted for 14 of North Greene’s 17 wins in the pitcher’s circle. She struck out 190 with a 2.02 earned run average while walking only 16. Gaby also hit .368 in 125 at bats.
Gaby has also helped North Greene reach the TSSAA state tournament in three sports – volleyball, basketball and softball.