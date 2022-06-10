Cambell Gaby did just about everything but drive the team bus in 2022.
And she’ll have one more season to lead North Greene on the drive to another state tournament berth.
For her efforts in the pitcher’s circle and at the plate, Gaby has been named the 2022 Greeneville Sun All-Greene County Softball Player of the Year.
Of course, Gaby has earned All-State honors once already, guiding the Lady Huskies to the Class A state tournament her sophomore year in 2021.
Only a no-hitter by Oliver Springs separated North Greene from another Spring Fling appearance. And even in that game, Gaby struck out seven and pitched three no-hit innings.
All but three of the Lady Huskies’ 17 wins this year came with Gaby (14-12) in the pitcher’s circle. She finished her junior year with 190 strikeouts and a 2.02 earned run average. Her WHIP stood at .976 after North Greene’s 40-game season. She walked only 16 batters.
At the plate, Gaby hit .368 in 125 at-bats. As if District 1-A and Region 1-A tournament champion Unaka wasn’t competition enough, Gaby put up these numbers while facing some of East Tennessee’s toughest competition. Class 4A schools such as Science Hill, David Crockett, West Ridge and Knoxville Central all felt Gaby’s presence, as did Class 3A programs Cherokee, Greeneville, Unicoi County and Clinton.
Against Class A competition, Gaby’s numbers were even more impressive. Gaby surrendered only 45 total hits and seven walks in those games with a 1.74 ERA, 86 strikeouts and a WHIP of .808. Gaby hit .411 in 56 at-bats against Single-A opponents.
Oh, and she saved North Greene from postseason elimination, twice.
The first came on her four-hit shutout against Cloudland in the District 1-A tournament, a 1-0 win which clinched a rematch with Unaka for the district championship.
Gaby struck out 10 in that game before fanning 15 in a one-hitter at Cosby for the Region 1-A semifinal round. Not to mention she doubled, batted in one run and scored another that game to help North Greene return to the Region 1-A championship and Class A Sectional.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Amy Hawk and her South Greene Lady Rebels ended a lot of droughts in 2022.
For the first time since 2016, they reached the district championship game, the region championship game and the state sectional round.
For the first time since 2003, the Lady Rebels won the district tournament as well.
Consequently, The Greeneville Sun has named Hawk the 2022 All-Greene County Softball Coach of the Year.
But Hawk will be the first to deflect credit away from herself. The South Greene skipper repeatedly praised assistant coaches Vanessa Gallihar and Matt Willett for their efforts, as well as the Lady Rebels’ strong senior class. Of South Greene’s seven seniors, five had started since they were freshmen.
No wonder Hawk was so optimistic in the preseason, especially with a lineup that didn’t see much drop-off from batters 1-9.
And even in the Class 2A sectional, South Greene held Meigs County scoreless in every inning except one. That came just 24 hours after the Lady Rebels had come up short to eventual state champion Alcoa in the Region 1-2A championship.
Hawk and the Lady Rebels’ never-say-die attitude was never more apparent than the District 1-2A championship game. Down 6-2 to Johnson County in the fourth inning, the Lady Rebels pushed across four runs to tie the game before adding three more in the sixth for the 9-6 win.
With a 9-4 region semifinal win over traditional power Union County, which wasn’t as close as the score indicated, South Greene returned to the state’s Sweet 16.
CHUCKEY-DOAK
Makayla Ramsey — the junior right-handed pitcher had a lot to do with Chuckey-Doak’s success in 2022. Entering the District 1-2A tournament, Ramsey had struck out 105 batters while batting .422 with 10 doubles and five stolen bases. She batted in 13 runs with a .508 on base percentage.
Breanna Roberts — an iconic figure in Chuckey-Doak athletics this season, Breanna Roberts delivered once again on the diamond. She helped the Lady Black Knights lead District 1-2A for much of the season and reach the district tournament semifinal round.
GREENEVILLE
Ansley Collins — Greeneville’s senior shortstop turned three double plays and finished with a .905 fielding percentage with 139 putouts. Collins led the Lady Devils in hits (64) and triples (6) while hitting five home runs. She batted in 37 runs and plated a team-high 44 times, striking out just six times in 134 at-bats.
Kaley Bradley — from her leadoff spot, Bradley hit .362 for the season with 51 total hits, including a team-best 17 doubles as well as three home runs. And when she wasn’t turning five double plays with a .925 fielding percentage, Bradley pitched 64 innings with seven wins, 36 strikeouts and a 1.641 ERA.
Ashlyn Rachon — her .470 on base percentage ranked second on the team, as the senior ripped 14 doubles, a triple and three home runs while batting in 37. In addition to her .402 batting average, Rachon turned three double plays and put out 74 base runners.
Ella Moore — another senior, Moore crushed eight home runs to lead Greeneville in that category. The outfielder batted .316 with eight doubles, 31 RBIs and 33 runs scored. On defense, Moore finished with a .953 fielding percentage.
NORTH GREENE
Kylee Jones — When she wasn’t playing in North Greene’s infield, Jones made for a solid No. 2 pitcher. The senior threw 72.2 innings and recorded the other three of North Greene’s 17 wins. She struck out 35 batters and finished with a 5.39 earned run average while stranding 71 base runners. On offense, Jones hit .226 with a .311 on base percentage, tallying 18 RBIs and 14 runs scored. She totaled 46 putouts wit ha .852 fielding percentage.
Anna Weems — the junior catcher led the Lady Huskies in doubles (14) and runs batted in (27), while scoring 29 times and batting .352. She also tripled twice with one home run while boasting a .978 fielding percentage behind the plate. She tallied 262 putouts and caught 16 runners stealing.
Zoe Sanders — Along with her .344 batting average, the junior shortstop tallied a .399 OBP and hit two of North Greene’s four home runs. She finished with 43 total hits and scored a team-high 39 times while turning three double plays on defense.
SOUTH GREENE
Whitney Casteel — the senior shortstop led South Greene in hits with 47, also posting team highs in doubles (13) and triples (3) while hitting five home runs. She batted in 25 runs and scored a team-best 52 herself. Casteel batted .420 with a .460 on base percentage, while recording 60 outputs and turning five double plays with a .902 fielding percentage.
Evie Rader — South Greene’s senior catcher boasted a 1.000 fielding percentage with 51 putouts and a pair of double plays. Rader overcame an injury to bat a team-best .478 in 23 games, with a .513 on base percentage. She tallied 33 hits, 30 RBIs and three home runs while scoring 16 runs and striking out only five times.
Anna Willett — the senior first baseman ranked second on the team in putouts with 95 and turned four double plays with a .952 fielding percentage. Willett also saw 28.1 innings in the pitcher’s circle, posting a 3-1 record with a save, a 4.447 earned run average and 19 strikeouts. Her .447 batting average ranked second on the team, while her .533 on-base percentage led the Lady Rebels. She posted a team-high 38 hits with 27 RBIs and 19 runs scored.
Allison Penley — for her junior year, Penley led the Lady Rebels with her eight home runs and 37 runs batted in. She batted .384 with a .413 OBP, finishing with 38 hits and 22 runs scored.
WEST GREENE
Hannah Deyton — the senior third baseman led the Lady Buffaloes with her 20 runs batted in and seven doubles. Her 22 hits tied Megan Daniels for the team high. Deyton scored nine times her self and batted .468 with only two strikeouts and a .500 OBP