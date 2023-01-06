BAILEYTON — Coach Sam Tarlton knew that at some point this year, his ace scorer Jason Britton was going to have to respond to a “box-and-one” defense, a ploy that has been used for decades by coaches to try to put extra pressure on an opponent’s top offensive threat.
Cloudland brought the pesky defense Friday night in a District 1-A battle at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium, but the Huskies were able to overcome a first half threat and pull away for a 56-39 victory in a key conference matchup.
“I guess you could say this was a learning experience,” the Huskies mentor said after the game. “We know there will be more of that coming this year, so you have to be patient and other people have to pick up the slack. It was good to see other people step up for us.”
The victory by the North Greene boys earned the Huskies a split of the league twinbill, as the Lady Huskies dropped a 36-32 defensive battle to the Lady Highlanders in another key showdown.
HUSKIES PULL AWAY
North Greene used a 9-2 scoring run to close out the third quarter and pull away from a slim 31-27 advantage to a 40-29 score at the horn. The Highlanders never got closer than eight in the final period.
Britton, the high-scoring junior gunner, only got three looks at the basket in the first half and made two buckets, but he began to find some openings down the stretch and finished with 18 points.
“I thought we did a much better job in the second half,” Tarlton said. “We just had to be patient. We’ve got other people that can score, and it was good to see that. We played a terrible first half but were still ahead (25-20), so things turned out OK for us.”
That 9-1 spurt late in the third was sparked by Britton, who knocked down three buckets and Lawson Davenport chipped in with an old-fashioned 3-point play to give the home team the cushion they needed.
North Greene couldn’t put any distance between themselves and the Highlanders in the first half, although the visitors gave them plenty of opportunities. Cloudland turned the ball over 13 times in the half, but the Huskies made eight miscues themselves and hit only 5-of-12 from the field in the first quarter and 6-of-12 in the second.
Still, the Huskies got enough points as they shared the scoring. Bennett McLain scored six while Luca May and Britton added five apiece.
North Greene had its own challenges on defense, as 6-5 post Jacob Street, who scored 18 and yanked off 11 rebounds for the Landers, kept the NG defenders busy trying to keep the ball out of the paint. Plus point guard Ryan Sexton was deadly from the perimeter, scoring 12 on the night.
Those two didn’t get much offensive help, though, as the nine points from Cayden Clark rounded out all the Cloudland scoring.
A 3-pointer by Sexton followed by a rebound putback by Street left the Huskies with the 31-27 advantage before they started their surge.
Another putback by Street with three minutes left in the game carved the Cloudland deficit down to 45-37, but back-to-back NG treys by Devin Malone and Sam English helped push the lead to a more comfortable 52-37 with two minutes to go.
Britton’s 18 led the way, while McLain scored nine and May seven.
The Huskies improve to 12-6, 2-0 in league play, while the Highlanders drop to 2-9 overall and 0-1 in the district.
North Greene will be at home twice next week, on Tuesday to cross-county rival West Greene, and next Friday to league favorite Hampton.
CLOUDLAND (39): Ryan Sexton 12, Clark 9, A.Caraway 0, N.Caraway 0, Jacob Street 18, McKinney 0.
NORTH GREENE (56): English 5, May 7, McLain 9, Vaught 0, Jason Britton 18, Davenport 3, Malone 5, Franklin 3, Humburger 2.
3-Point Goals: CHS—3 (Sexton 2, Clark). NG—6 (Britton 2, English, May, Malone, Franklin).
Score by quarters:
Cloudland 10 10 9 10 — 39
North Greene 11 14 15 16 — 56
LADY HUSKIES FALL
North Greene Coach James Buchanan best described the showdown between his Huskies and Cloudland as “a typical type of game every time we play them.”
While the Huskies have been able to come out on top in the last few meetings, the Highlanders got this one, erasing an early North Greene lead, catching up at the end of the third quarter, then taking a lead which they never relinquished on the first basket of the final quarter to get the 36-32 win.
“I was proud of the team, because they played focused and stayed with the plan,” Buchanan said. “We guarded well and turned it into a low-scoring game. They are such a good defensive team, nothing is easy against them. We took some bad shots in the second half, and we made some costly turnovers, but our girls played their guts out and I’m proud of them.”
Post Izabella Christian led Cloudland (8-4, 1-0) with 12 points, while Saharra McKinney scored nine. North Greene got 12 points from Zoe Sanders and eight from Grace Buchanan.
The Lady Huskies turned in a torrid first quarter, hitting 6-of-9 shots from the floor as they soared to a 17-6 first quarter advantage. But Cloudland turned up the pressure in the second quarter and the Huskies managed only 2-of-8 shooting, while the Landers closed the gap to 24-19 by the intermission horn.
Points were extremely hard to come by in the second half for the Huskies. Cloudland finally caught up at 28-28 with 43 seconds left in the third on a bucket from Christian.
North Greene made two turnovers at the outset of the fourth which Cloudland turned into four points on buckets from Ella Benfield and McKinney. Midway of the quarter the Huskies got an inside bucket from Hailey Bailey to close to 32-30, and they got the ball back with a chance to tie but turned it over again. A rebound putback by Christian with three minutes left got it to 34-30.
Two free throws by Sanders at the 1:26 mark cut it to 34-32, and the Landers missed the front end of a one-plus with 31 seconds left. North Greene got the rebound but was called for an offensive foul, and two free throws late by Ryan Turbyfill sealed the outcome.
CLOUDLAND (36): Birchfield 6, Benfield 4, McKinney 9, Turbyfill 5, Izabella Christian 12.
NORTH GREENE (32): Zoe Sanders 12, Gaby 2, G.Buchanan 8, Wagner 6, Bailey 4.
3-Point Goals: CHS—3 (Birchfield 2, Turbyfill). NG—5 (Sanders 2, G.Buchanan 2, Wagner).
Score by quarters:
Cloudland 6 13 9 8 — 36
North Greene 17 7 4 4 — 32