The North Greene volleyball team is still trying to figure things out just over a week into the season. But on Tuesday, the Lady Huskies took a big step by earning its first win of the year.
“We’re still learning,” said North Greene coach Sam Tarlton, who is in his first year leading the volleyball team. “Me and coach (James) Buchanan are still learning. We’re trying to move things around and see what our best lineup is. Each match we are seeing some good things, but we are also seeing some things we need to work on.”
After a few close calls to start the year, the Lady Huskies defeated Cedar View Christian 25-17, 25-16, 25-22 to build some positive momentum as it heads into district play next week.
“It was important to get some confidence today,” Tarlton said. “Any time you can get a win it’s good. All of our games so far have been close. We just have to figure out those few things to get us over the hump. It feels good to finally do that.”
North Greene started the day by falling behind early in the first set with the Lady Seahawks taking a 5-2 lead on an ace by Alleigh Adams.
The Lady Huskies swung in front 6-5 on an ace by Hailee English. They stretched their lead to 13-6 when Gracie Johnson slammed down a kill.
Cedar View closed the gap to 14-12, but North Greene again pulled away. Three aces by Johnson and a kill by Amber Webb pushed the Lady Huskies in front 20-12.
The set finished on a block by Kylie Keffer and an ace by Emma Southerland for a 25-17 win.
North Greene started the second set by jumping in front and, despite some close calls, never trailed on the way to a 25-16 win.
Four good serves by Kylee Jones gave the Lady Huskies a 4-0 lead.
Cedar View was able to tie the set 5-5 and again 9-9 before kills by Webb and English put North Greene in front 15-9.
A kill by Keffer gave North Greene a 22-11 advantage, the Lady Huskies' biggest of the set.
In the third set, North Greene played from in front early, but the Lady Seahawks made things tough late.
Two early aces by Southerland gave North Greene a 5-0 lead out of the gate.
Cedar View closed the gap to 6-4 on a block by Brooklyn Durick.
North Greene stretched the lead back out and after a kill by English led 15-7.
After several errors by North Greene, the Lady Seahawks found themselves within two points at 20-18 and again at 22-20.
English then came up with a kill to get the serve back and an ace to send it to game point before North Greene won 25-22.
Southerland led North Greene with 17 assists. Johnson had 12 kills and eight aces, Keffer had seven kills and four blocks, and English had five kills.