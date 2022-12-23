JOHNSON CITY — If basketball games were decided by how many shots teams take, the North Greene Huskies would have gotten run out of the gym at University High on Thursday night.
University put up 63 shots, while North Greene got off just 34.
More often than not, though, games are won by the team with the highest shooting percentage. And such was the case as the Huskies hit 53 percent of their shots while holding University to just 29 percent (18-of-63) en route to a 55-47 District 1-A opener for both.
"I thought we were really good on the defensive end," said North Greene coach Sam Tarlton, whose Huskies improve to 9-4 overall. "They're a really good offensive team and we held them under 50 points, so I thought our defense was good."
The discrepancy in shots taken correlated with turnovers and rebounds.
North Greene turned the ball over 14 times, while University had eight turnovers. And while the Huskies wound up outrebounding University 29-26, the Buccaneers got a lot of second chances by crashing the offensive glass.
"In a game that you hold a team under 50 points, if you take care of the ball and don't allow so many offensive rebounds, it's a 15-point win instead of having to hold on at the end like we had to tonight," Tarlton said. "That's part of learning and growing. We have a lot of guys who haven't played meaningful varsity minutes, so they'll learn."
North Greene's Jason Britton scored 11 of his game-high 19 points in the first half as the Huskies led 11-9 after one quarter and 24-20 at halftime.
University (7-3) pulled even 24-24 early in the third quarter on a putback by Drew Finney and a layup by AJ Murphy.
North Greene then went on a 14-2 run to take its biggest lead, 38-26, and led the rest of the way.
Bennett McLain scored eight points in the spurt, including the first six on a 3-pointer from the right wing and a three-point play on a putback and free throw.
McLain capped the run with a jump hook from the right block with a defender in his jersey.
"Bennett has played well the last several games, kind of taking our second scoring role as a double-figure scorer," Tarlton said. "He's had really good practices lately, too. I've asked for someone to step up and fill that role, and it's looking like it's going to be him."
University opened the fourth quarter on a 10-2 run, capped by a three-point play from Murphy, to pull within 40-38 with 5:33 to play.
Britton then hit a free throw and Dennis Malone scored on a layup to push North Greene to a 43-38 lead with 3:40 left.
University got no closer than three points after that as North Greene was perfect on its last eight free throws down the stretch.
"(Free throws) were a bright spot," Tarlton said. "When we got fouled there at the end, we stepped up and hit some big ones. They're good shooters and I expect them to do that. That was good to see down the stretch."
A layup from Britton and two free throws from Sam English gave the Huskies a 51-44 cushion with 59 seconds left.
North Greene finished 13-of-16 at the foul line, while University was 8-of-10.
"Anytime you can get a road win in the conference against a quality opponent, it's good," said North Greene coach Sam Tarlton. "I didn't think it was perfect. We struggled with (University's) pressure. We knew they were going to get up in the passing lanes and press. We've got to develop a second ball handler. Jason can't get it up the floor, enter the play, go score, get the rebound. ... We're going to have to develop another guard."
McLain and English each finished with 12 points for North Greene. Murphy scored 17 for University, while Andrew Cole had 12.
North Greene will play in the King of the Smokies Christmas Classic at Pigeon Forge next week.
GIRLS
NORTH GREENE 50
UNIVERSITY 18
North Greene's Sonya Wagner scored a game-high 16 points before leaving the game early in the third quarter with an injured right ankle.
The injury didn't appear serious. But with North Greene leading by 26 points, coach James Buchanan, whose Lady Huskies are riddled with injuries, elected to rest Wagner the rest of the way.
"We're thrilled to get out of here with a win and not have anybody get hurt too bad," said Buchanan, whose Lady Huskies improve to 6-7 overall and 1-0 in District 1-A. "We're going to take a few days and try to get well and then focus on (next week's Ladies Classic in Greeneville). Hopefully we'll get some bodies back.
"The main thing right now is survive and try not to get hurt. We're not doing real good at that, though."
North Greene led 16-6 after one quarter, 33-8 at halftime and 45-18 after three quarters before holding University scoreless in the fourth.
North Greene's Cambell Gaby scored 11 points, Mercy Buchanan hit two 3-pointers and scored nine, Ella Head hit a 3 and scored five, Haley Bailey had five, and Grace Buchanan hit a 3 and scored four.
North Greene will play Grainger in the Ladies Classic at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.