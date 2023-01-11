BAILEYTON — “That’s the best we’ve played in a while.”
That was the way North Greene Coach Sam Tarlton summed things up after his Huskies turned back county rival West Greene 67-56 Tuesday night in a non-league game at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium.
The teams feature two of the area’s most prolific scorers: Jason Britton of North Greene and Leyton Frye of West Greene. They didn’t disappoint. But the Huskies managed to pull away toward the end of the first half and got just enough spread on their rivals to pick up a hard-earned victory.
“I’m really proud of them, because they were able to follow the plan of what we wanted to do, both offensively and defensively, and it was a good win against a county rival that is really hard to defend against,” Tarlton said.
The win by the North Greene boys gave them a sweep of the doubleheader, as the Lady Huskies got enough push in the final period to get past a spirited effort by the Lady Buffs, 64-54.
The Huskies return to conference warfare Friday night as Hampton pays a visit, while the Buffaloes return to their home floor to take on the Happy Valley Warriors in a conference doubleheader.
HUSKIES NOW 13-6
It appeared early on that the two stellar scorers might negate each other as they played one-on-one against each other but both warmed up as the game progressed. But Tarlton was especially pleased to see some other players step up and make big buckets when the team needed them the most.
“We knew Frye was going to get his points, but we wanted to make it as hard on him as we could,” Tarlton said. “He and Turner (Ethan) feed off each other and they are a challenge to defend.”
The Huskies knocked down 10 3-pointers in the contest, and five of them came in the second quarter as North Greene moved from a 13-8 first quarter lead to a 38-26 advantage by the halftime horn. Britton scored only two first quarter buckets, but he tallied 11 points in the second frame, including back-to-back goals from behind the arc to push the home team from a 21-18 lead to a 27-21 advantage.
That was followed by back-to-back long ones from sophomore post Lance Carrico, and Luca May nailed a trey at the buzzer to give the Huskies the 12 point advantage.
A 12-4 run midway of the third gave the Huskies their largest lead at 50-34 with 3:25 left, and it was 52-37 at the horn.
Connor Campbell hit two 3-pointers to start the fourth and the Buffs closed the gap to 53-43, but they could get no closer.
Britton finished with 27 points to lead the winners, who improve to 13-6 on the year. Carrico got 11. Bennett McLain pulled off six rebounds as did May and Britton.
Frye finished with a 20-point effort for West Greene (8-13). Turner was just a step back with 19 points and he made it a double-double with 11 rebounds.
WEST GREENE (56): Leyton Frye 20, Wampler 8, Campbell 6, Daniels 2, Ethan Turner 19, Britton 1.
NORTH GREENE (67): English 5, Davenport 5, May 8, McLain 6, Jason Britton 27, Lance Carrico 11, Malone 5.
3-Point Goals: WG—4 (Frye 2, Campbell 2). NG—10 (Carrico 3, Britton 2, May 2, English, Davenport, Maloe).
Score by quarters:
West Greene 8 18 11 17 — 56
North Greene 13 25 14 15 — 67
LADY HUSKIES PULL AWAY
West Greene put forth a solid effort against the Lady Huskies, but seniors Zoe Sanders and Sonya Wagner have been in lots of tough games and it might have been their experience down the stretch that helped the home team.
“Early on I thought we played with a lot of energy, and we forced them into some turnovers,” Coach James Buchanan said. “But we didn’t take advantage of that. They shot a really high percentage in the first half, because they’ve got some good shooters and we gave them some looks. I thought both teams played really hard, and we were able to get some points late to pull ahead.”
With five minutes left in the contest, it was a 54-52 ball game. But the Buffs made three turnovers and this is when the Huskies gained the upper hand, as Hailey Bailey got two buckets from inside the paint to lift her team to a 59-52 advantage, and shots which were falling earlier for the Buffs didn’t find the mark. Wagner’s basket off a drive to the hoop with 1:35 left put the score at 61-52 and West Greene couldn’t recover.
The Buffs made six turnovers in the opening quarter, and 22 in the game compared to only six by North Greene. But West Greene made 8-of-11 shots from the field in the opening quarter, five of them 3-pointers, and they jumped to a 21-17 lead.
Kinsley Ellenburg scored nine second quarter points for the Buffs, and she led her team to a 36-30 halftime advantage.
But North Greene came out much stronger on offense in the third. They got the lead back at 39-38 on a 3-point play by Bailey, and they closed out the quarter with 3-pointers from Grace Buchanan and Wagner to hold a 47-46 lead.
The score was tied at 48 and 50 before Wagner hit a free throw and a basket to push the Huskies into the lead for keeps at 53-50. Sanders made a free throw, and Taylor Lawson answered for the Buffs with a basket to cut it to 54-52. Then the turnovers and missed attempts set in for West Greene and the Huskies widened the gap.
Wagner had a big night with 23 points, while Bailey scored 19 and had seven rebounds. Buchanan scored 11 and Sanders also hit double figures with 10 as North Greene improves to 9-11.
West Greene (4-18) got 16 points from Ellenburg and 13 from Bre Ellis.
WEST GREENE (54): Breanna Ellis 13, Brown 7, Lawson 6, Bryant 6, Kinsley Ellenburg 16, Ripley 6.
NORTH GREENE (64): Zoe Sanders 10, Gaby 1, Grace Buchanan 11, Sonya Wagner 23, Hailey Bailey 19.
3-Point Goals: WG—9 (Ellis 3, Bryant 2, Ellenburg 2, Ripley 2). NG—4 (G.Buchanan 2, Wagner 2).
Score by quarters:
West Greene 21 15 10 8 — 54
North Greene 17 13 17 17 — 64