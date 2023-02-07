HAMPTON — Their roster decimated by injury once again, the North Greene girls still refused to back down from the state’s second-ranked team.
No. 2 Hampton ended the first half on a high note and carried the momentum to the third quarter of Tuesday’s 61-52 win over visiting North Greene.
The Lady Bulldogs (23-1, 6-1 District 1-A) led just 11-10 after one quarter before ending the half on a 9-2 run for a 33-23 advantage, which grew to 49-35 entering the fourth.
Sonya Wagner led all scorers, firing in 23 to lead North Greene (15-14, 4-3). She made her second 3-pointer and scored 11 points in the final quarter to give the Lady Huskies a chance.
Grace Buchanan hit one 3-pointer in each quarter and finished with 12 points. Hannah Miller scored 11, and Haley Bailey had six.
After a scoreless first quarter, Macy Henry came to life and scored 16 of her 20 points in the second half for Hampton. Taylor Berry and Madi McClain both had 14.
BUCKLES, BULLDOGS BITE
Cadin Buckles helped the fourth-ranked Hampton boys seize control in the second quarter, and the Bulldogs went on to complete the season sweep of North Greene 89-61 Tuesday night.
Between the second and third quarters, Buckles made seven field goals and all six of his free throws en route to a 26-point night. Hayden Campbell added 14 points, and Brody Hicks had 11 for Hampton (20-6, 7-0 District 1-A).
The Bulldogs led just 14-11 after one quarter but took a 37-25 halftime lead, which ballooned to 62-40 before the fourth period.
Jason Britton and Dennis Malone scored 18 and 15 points respectively to lead the Huskies (16-12, 4-3). They and Lance Carrico all made a 3-pointer in the opening quarter.
Britton scored 12 of his points after halftime, and Malone hit from 3-point range three times. Luca May added nine points with Sam English, Brody Franklin and Bennett McLain all scoring four. Jaiden Bailey and Tim Humburger both had two.
