The North Greene baseball team continued to roll through the postseason on Monday night with a run-rule win over Hancock County in the Region 1-A tournament semifinals.
Carson Whaley and Cayden Foulks combined for a one-hitter, while Micah Jones and Carter Morelok saved the biggest hits for the end in a 10-0 win over the Indians in five innings.
“We’re happy to get a win in an elimination game. We’ll take it any way we can get it,” North Greene coach Jason Lowe said. “Maybe this will give us some confidence going forward. We had some guys step up tonight, and hopefully this can give them a boost from here on out.”
North Greene moves on to the region championship game where it will host University High on Wednesday. It will be the third time the two teams have met in eight days. The Huskies won the previous two meetings 5-1 and 6-2, both in the District 1-A tournament.
“We knew that we would likely see University a few times this postseason, and I’m not surprised that we have them again on Wednesday,” Lowe said. “Four years ago, the last time we went to state, I think we played Hampton six times that season. This will be our fifth with UH. We are very familiar with each other, but the game plan is still same. Throw strikes, catch outs and score runs.”
On the mound, the Huskies were dominant on Monday, just like they have been throughout the postseason.
Whaley earned the win with a perfect three innings of work. He struck out six of the nine batters he faced. He used just 34 pitches and 25 went for strikes.
Foulks threw the final two innings. He struck out three of the six batters he faced and walked none. He did give up a hit to Morgan Anderson, but picked him off first base to make sure the Huskies faced the minimum 15 batters.
“Pitching was good and defense was good again,” Lowe said. “Anytime you hold the opposing team to zero, you're going to have a real good chance. We know that if we can put a couple of runs on the board we feel good.”
In the first inning on Monday, North Greene loaded the bases, but only managed to score one run. Chance Campbell led off the side with a single to center field before Whaley and Morelock were hit by pitches. Campbell scored when Dakota Robbins was hit by a pitch.
Hits continued to be tough to come by for the Huskies, but they managed to add four runs in the third inning. Whaley led off the side by getting hit by a pitch again and Morelock followed with a walk. Whaley scored on a wild pitch and Morelock scored on a ground ball to the shortstop by Robbins. Robbins reached safely when the first baseman pulled his foot off the bag.
Tucker Owen, who reached after being hit by a pitch, scored from third when Jones hit into a groundout. Alan Bauer knocked in Robbins with a chopper to third base for a 5-0 lead.
North Greene was able to finish the game in the fifth inning. Morelock was able lead off the inning with a walk and then Robbins was hit by a pitch. Jones scored both when he sent a missile out of the park in left field for an 8-0 lead. It was Jones’ first career home run.
Foulks next reached safely on a single through the left side. After a failed pickoff attempt allowed Foulks to take second, Campbell scored him on a line drive to left field.
Whaley walked and Jonah Palmer was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Morelock then ended the game with a shot to deep right field that kept rolling until it pinned itself into the corner. The game ended when Campbell touched home for a 10-0 lead.
That did not stop the runners. They kept going and the defense tried to make the final out of the inning, but the Indians could not catch Morelock before he reached home again for what would have been an inside the park home run.
The Huskies earned seven hits, but they were also hit by seven pitches and walked three times.
Campbell led the way by going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.