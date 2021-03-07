The North Greene girls basketball team is headed back to the Class A state tournament, and coach James Buchanan gives all the credit to his players.
The Lady Huskies had to fend off a fierce comeback attempt by Tellico Plains on Saturday night, but North Greene’s veteran squad was able to find all the answers at the end to capture a 64-50 win in the Class A state sectionals.
“These kids saved me tonight,” Buchanan said. “Things that I thought would be to our advantage were to our disadvantage. I had Tellico plains scouted all wrong. These kids overcame my ignorance. This is a tough, hard-nosed team. These girls have played together so much, they know each other, and those five starters gutted out a win tonight.”
It is the second year in a row the Lady Huskies have advanced to the state tournament and the sixth time in program history. Last year, North Greene fell in the first round to Greenfield 68-40.
The Lady Huskies, who return all five starters from that game, feel like they learned a lot from last year and are ready to carry it into this year’s state tournament.
“We went down there last year and it was a really short ride,” North Greene senior Haleigh Bernard said. “Last year we had never been down there and never played on that floor. I think everybody had a lot of nervousness in them. I think we learned to get rid of that nervousness. Now we know what it is like to play in the state tournament.”
North Greene will open the tournament at 2:30 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday in Murfreesboro. Its opponent will be Gibson County, which is 33-1 and ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll.
“We’re going to worship and rest tomorrow,” Buchanan said. “I hope these kids can relax a little bit. Coach (Kurt) Glover has already got us a bunch of film to study. It gets to be a really busy time leading up to the game, but we’ll get the girls in here on Monday with a game plan ready. I like that we already know the opponent. Normally that is not the case.”
Saturday’s action started with North Greene quickly jumping on top. Tellico Plains scored the first points but with 6:28 left in the opening period Breezy Savage sank a trey in transition to put North Greene in front 5-2. The Lady Huskies played with the lead the rest of the night.
Shelby Davenport was able to get inside and draw contact in the period, scoring 10 points while going 6-of-6 at the charity stripe.
With 3:17 left in the quarter, Haleigh Bernard hit from deep, and before the Lady Bears could reach the mid-court stripe Savage stole the ball and moved it to Davenport for a 21-8 lead.
Bernard closed the quarter with another triple to give North Greene a 28-15 advantage.
Through the early portion of the second quarter the teams traded points, but with 5:06 left Tellico Plains began a 12-2 run that narrowed the margin to 35-32. Jaden Hollinghead put in five points in the run while Kori Hamilton came up with a three-point play.
Savage stopped the run when she took a feed from Anderson who was on the block and nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key.
Davenport finished the half with three more points as North Greene’s lead stretched to 41-34 at intermission.
Davenport scored 14 points in the first half and finished with 16. Anderson also scored 16 points while Savage and Bernard each put in 10 for North Greene.
“This bunch has always been unselfish,” Buchanan said. “I think we may end up having four 1,000-point scorers on this team. You don’t do that by yourself. The fact that they share the ball so well and don’t care who scores is great. You couldn’t ask for a better group to coach.”
Tellico Plains was not done, and after a free throw by Joell Stinnett 1:17 into the second half North Greene’s lead was down to 41-38.
With 5:31 left in the third quarter, Stinnett knocked down a 3-pointer to close the gap to 43-41.
A pair of charity tosses by Hamilton made it 45-43, but Bernard was able to sink a clutch trey from deep in the left corner before Anderson went coast-to-coast after a steal to set the Lady Huskies’ advantage at 50-45 going into the fourth quarter.
Defense made the difference in the fourth quarter as the Lady Huskies locked down and held Tellico Plains to just five points as they pulled away.
“Locking down defense was definitely big for us,” Savage said. “In the second quarter we weren’t really playing as good of defense as we could have. I feel like after halftime we realized we had to lock down, and that was the difference.”
The quarter started with Emily Britton putting in four points and Anderson putting back a miss to push the lead to 56-48.
With four minutes left, Hamilton stole the ball and turned it into a breakaway layup for the Lady Bears.
Buchanan called a timeout and out of it the Lady Huskies denied everything, holding the Lady Bears scoreless to the finish. Savage and Britton locked down on the perimeter while Anderson’s hands seemed to latch on to every rebound.
As the Lady Huskies pulled away, Savage scored four more points, Britton and Bernard each made one at the foul line and Davenport laid another one off the glass.
North Greene 28 13 9 14 — 64
Tellico Plains 15 19 11 5 — 50
North Greene: Davenport 16, Anderson 16, Savage 10, Bernard 10, Britton 7, English 3, Wagner 2.
Tellico Plains: Hamilton 15, Ratledge 14, Hollinghead 10, Stinnett 6, Hooper 5.