After a late season loss at Hampton, North Greene coach Sam Tarlton told his team that they would have to get tougher to become a truly great team.
On Thursday, the Huskies showed how tough they have become as they battled with Cosby for a full 32 minutes on the way to capturing a Region 1-A championship.
North Greene trailed most of the night but was able to swing the momentum in the closing minutes to earn a 71-68 win over the Eagles.
“This was a wild one,” Tarlton said. “It took a little toughness tonight. We weren’t playing well, that was one of our worst halves of the year. Sometimes you just have to grind one out. I challenged them after that Hampton game, and I’m proud of them, they showed who they can be tonight.”
The Huskies move on to the state sectionals where they will host Chattanooga School of Arts and Science on Monday at 7 p.m. CSAS lost to Harriman 54-42 in the Region 2-A finals on Thursday. North Greene will be looking to make it to the state tournament for the fourth time in program history and the first time since 2018.
“We’ll see if we can find some film tonight,” Tarlton said. “I tell them all time that preparation leads to separation, and we are going to have to get prepared. We’re going to learn about CSAS and try to get one more win here on Monday.”
With the Lady Huskies also winning the Region 1-A championship on Wednesday, this is the first time both North Greene teams have won region titles in the same season.
Cosby led most of the night, but only once held more than a two-possession advantage after the first quarter.
The Eagles went to the fourth quarter leading 55-52 after a tip in at the buzzer by Hayden Green closed the third period.
Trey Johnson got the fourth quarter started by driving to the rim for a layup.
Johnson, the Eagles’ Mr. Basketball finalist, scored 20 of his team-high 26 points in the second half and did all he could to propel the Eagles to the win late despite battling foul trouble early in the game.
In the head-to-head battle of superstars, it was North Greene’s Chriss Schultz who shined brightest as he went for 31 points on Thursday, even while drawing almost a constant double team.
“I’ve said it all-year, but in my opinion Chriss is as good as anyone in Class A,” Tarlton said. “The Johnson kid may be more flashy, but when I describe Chriss I say he’s like the old man at the Y. He doesn’t leave the ground, but he knows how to get buckets. He had a great second half tonight.”
North Greene scored the next eight points with Schultz scoring five. And with 5:42 left, a 3-pointer by Chance Campbell put the Huskies in front 60-57.
North Greene’s lead moved to 63-59 when Schultz went hard through the paint and laid one in through contact before converting a three-point play.
With 1:45 left in the contest, it was Johnson who got the lead back for the Eagles when he smoothly came down the right side of the lane, elevated over a defender and scored through contact for a 64-63 advantage.
On the trip the other way, it was Cayden Foulks who came up clutch when he drilled a triple that put the Huskies back in front at 66-64.
Cosby’s last lead came with 27 seconds left when Johnson got to the rim again to make the score 68-67.
Schultz answered quickly for North Greene by going the length of the floor for a layup that put the Huskies in front 69-68.
The Eagles came up empty on the ensuing possession, and North Greene made it to the foul line when Johnson crashed through the lane going for an offensive rebound. Cody Freshour made both charity tosses to put North Greene up 71-68 with 4.9 seconds left.
“We have a lot of confidence in Cody,” Tarlton said. “That block out with four seconds left was huge. Then he made three of four in the last minute. He puts in a lot of work shooting and he knocked them down when it mattered.”
Cosby did get off a corner 3 at the buzzer, but it did not land.
The night started with Cosby taking a 7-0 lead in just over a minute with big-man Riley Galler twice scoring from the block.
North Greene narrowed the gap to 9-8 when Schultz powered through traffic for a layup.
Corey Askew closed the quarter with a trio of triples as Cosby took a 22-17 lead.
Askew’s fourth 3-pointer gave Cosby its biggest lead of the night at 32-24 with 4:08 left in the first half.
With 2:06 left in the half, Campbell drained a straight-away trey, Schultz followed by turning a steal into a breakaway layup and Campbell closed the gap to 35-33 at halftime by going the length of the floor for two points.
With 5:45 left in the third quarter, North Greene took its first lead of the night at 39-37 on a floater by Cayden Foulks.
That lead stretched to 42-37 just 15 seconds later when Schultz made three of four at the foul line. The technical tosses were awarded after Cosby coach Kurt Brooks stomped onto the court to protest a rebound by the Huskies. He was rung up twice for shouting at the official about a no call. Brooks was then ejected and escorted from the gym by a Greene County Sheriff's officer.
Cosby regained the lead at 47-46 when Johnson ripped a pull-up trey from the left wing through the net.
Paxton Coggins followed with two more 3-pointers before the third quarter closed with Green’s tip in at the buzzer.
Askew finished with five 3-pointers and scored 17 points.
Campbell scored 15 points for North Greene and Foulks added 12.
Region 1-A All-Tournament Team
MVP – Chriss Schultz, North Greene; Kendall Loftis, North Greene; Cayden Foulks, North Greene; Chance Campbell, North Greene; Trey Johnson, Cosby; Hayden Green, Cosby; Corey Askew, Cosby.
Cosby 22 13 20 13 — 68
North Greene 17 16 19 19 — 71
Cosby: Johnson 26, Askew 17, Coggins 9, Green 6, Shropshire 4, Galler 4, O’Dell 2.
North Greene: Schultz 31, Campbell 15, Foulks 12, Loftis 7, Freshour 3, Whaley 3.