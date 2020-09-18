Bragging rights will be on the line Friday night when Chuckey-Doak plays its homecoming game at the Black Hole against cross-county foe North Greene.
“Honestly this game means a whole heck of a lot to our kids,” Chuckey-Doak coach Ben Murphy said. “We’ve lost two games to this pandemic and just getting on the field is a thrill for these guys. Our seniors know that other teams will bring it every time in one of these county games, and we have to be mentally and physically prepared for a challenge.”
North Greene comes into the game with a 1-3 record while Chuckey-Doak is 3-1. The Huskies have not beaten the Black Knights since 2005, but North Greene will get on the bus hungry for a win.
“It’s always good to play a county team,” North Greene coach Andrew Murray said. “Our kids are excited for it. These kids are going to grow up around each other, they may work with each other one day, and they are going to remember these games.
"Our kids know it’s been a while since we have won this game. We want to go down there and compete, and give Chuckey-Doak the best game we can.”
Chuckey-Doak has not taken the field in two weeks after Sullivan North was forced to cancel due to COVID-19 cases within the program. That has allowed the Black Knights to concentrate on themselves a little more, but it has also made the idea of nothing being guaranteed this season even more real.
“We have tried to focus on those silly mistakes we made two weeks ago,” Murphy said. “We have to play much cleaner if we want to have a successful season.
"In the past our motto has been one week at a time, but now we are taking it day by day. We have learned nothing is guaranteed and we just have to be excited for practice the next day. I think the kids are better at it than me. They have come out every day ready to go.”
In its last outing, Chuckey-Doak put up over 500 yards of offense in a 35-29 win over Johnson County. Senior running back Evan Murvin ran for 194 yards while senior quarterback Matthew Palazzo had 130 passing yards and 130 rushing yards.
“Chuckey-Doak has so many weapons and you can’t focus on one guy,” Murray said. “We have to create pressure at the line of scrimmage, and we are going to mix things up. We will try to mix some things up in coverage to hopefully try to keep them off balance.”
North Greene is coming off a 58-8 loss to Sullivan South, but Murray is seeing growth from his young team. The coach feels the next step his team needs to take is starting strong.
“We have to continue to expand our offense,” Murray said. “We saw Tanner Sexton come in last week and do some good things throwing the ball. We have some guys back healthy this week, which will hopefully make Chuckey-Doak defend the whole field.
"These 14- and 15-year-olds are getting better every week. But what we have to do to turn the corner is to come out of the gate ready to play. We can’t wait to see what they do, we have to throw the first punch.”
SULLIVAN NORTH AT SOUTH GREENE
South Greene (4-0) hits the meat of its schedule when it begins Region 1-2A play against Sullivan North.
The Rebels are coming off a 28-21 win over West Greene in the Battle for the Milk Can. Quarterback Luke Myers led the way, as he has done all season. The junior ran for 168 yards and three touchdowns, and he threw for 75 yards.
Running back Mark Crum added some power up the middle while Corey Houser has been the Rebels’ outside threat.
Sullivan North (0-4) has taken the past two weeks off after positive COVID-19 cases within the program. The Golden Raiders last played on Aug. 27 when they fell to Johnson County 31-8.
Quarterback Isaiah Pruitt will lead the Raiders. His last time out he was 12-for-24 for 107 yards passing with one touchdown and three interceptions. He also led North’s ground game with 67 yards.
WEST GREENE AT JOHNSON COUNTY
West Greene will be making the long drive to Mountain City looking for its first win of the season in a contest against Johnson County.
The Buffaloes are 0-3 after losing 28-21 to South Greene last week.
Johnson County is 1-2, having last lost to Chuckey-Doak 35-29. The Longhorns were idle last week.
Johnson County comes into the game with an offense that will be difficult for the Buffaloes to stop. The Longhorns will line up in multiple formations, showing everything from the wishbone to five receiver sets and will rely on quarterback Dalton Brown to make plays with his arm and his feet.
West Greene will look to senior quarterback Allen Vaughn to make plays. Last week against South Greene, Vaughn ran for 101 yards and threw for 78 yards. He will get help in the running game from bruiser Kenton Cobble, while Devan Roach will provide a change of pace.
Johnson County has won the past three meetings between the schools, including a 22-21 nail-biter last year.