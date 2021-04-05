Big hits late in the game made all the difference for North Greene on Monday as it picked up a tough win at South Greene.
The Lady Huskies got solo home runs from Campbell Gaby and Breezy Savage in the fifth and sixth innings to push past the Lady Rebels 6-5.
“It’s another close game with a county rival,” North Greene coach Danny Weems said. “I think this is kind of the nature of our team. We have some battlers. We have been down in some games, in fact the last time we played South Greene it went kind of like this. It’s good to see that out of our team, that these girls can battle back.”
Gaby’s arm was also a big difference maker on Monday. She came on in relief in the fourth inning and earned 11 outs while facing just 10 batters.
With just one pitch in the bottom of the fourth inning, Gaby forced Sydney Gentry into a pop up before shortstop Zoe Sanders caught Evie Rader off the bag for the double play. Gaby then struck out two over the next three innings while relying on her defense to make some challenging plays on hard hit balls by South Greene.
“We were fortunate to get a double play on that first pitch, but sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good,” Weems said. “I have to give Campbell credit, she made some good pitches and the defense played well behind her. Overall, I’m pretty happy with that effort.”
After her one-pitch, two-out fourth inning, Gaby was first up in the top of the fifth and slammed a line drive over the fence in left field to tie the game 5-5.
Anna Weems followed with a double, but the Lady Rebels were able to get out of the inning with the go-ahead run on third.
Savage got that go-ahead run when she launched the first pitch of the sixth inning out of the park for a 6-5 lead.
Savage, hitting out of the nine spot, went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored. Eliza Brown went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Anna Weems was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
For South Greene, Haley Gosnell went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored while Katie Willett went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
North Greene started Monday’s scoring in the second inning. Weems got things going by getting a single through the left side of the infield. Kylee Jones moved her up with another single to left field and Savage knocked in Weems by dropping a fly ball into left field.
Riley Blevins, who reached on a fielder’s choice, scored when Brown went to right field with a single and Savage scored when a hit from Haley Kirkpatrick got booted around the infield.
South Greene pushed across all five of its runs in the third inning to take a 5-3 lead.
Whitney Casteel led off the side by reaching and advancing to second on an error. She took third on a wild pitch, and a slow roller back to the pitcher by Rader allowed her to score.
Gosnell then split the right-center gap and used her legs to turn it into a double. She scored when Gentry sent a line drive into left field. Lexi Miller and Willett followed with doubles that put South Greene in front 4-3. Willett scored from second on an infield error.
North Greene got one of those runs back when Blevins put a double into center field. Brown followed with another shot up the middle and Blevins scored when Kessie Antonelli sent a blast to left field. Brown tried to score the tying run on the play, but Willett fired a strike from the grass to catch her at the plate.
Paysli Randolph started the game in the circle for the Lady Huskies and went 3⅓ innings. She gave up seven hits with two walks.
Miller took the loss for South Greene. In seven innings, she struck out two, walked four and gave up 12 hits.