A pair of local basketball players were named All-State by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association on Tuesday.
North Greene’s Brooklyn Anderson was named to the Class A team for the second year in a row, and Greeneville’s Lauren Bailey was named to the Class 2A team.
Anderson, a junior, was steady in every facet of the game as she led the Lady Huskies back to the Class A state tournament and into the state semifinals.
She averaged 11.5 points. 8.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.9 steals and one block per game this season while also shooting 60 percent from the field and 74 percent from the foul line.
“She is such a well-rounded player,” Buchanan said. “She is a more than capable ball handler and her best attribute may be her passing. She has great vision and led us in assists for the second year. She even expanded her range. Then with her defense and rebounding she just makes a huge impact.”
On the biggest stage at the state tournament in Murfreesboro, Anderson shined the brightest. Against Gibson County in the quarterfinals, she had 18 points, 22 rebounds, six blocks and five steals. In the semifinals against Summertown, she had 21 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
“It was great to see that kind of state tournament from her,” Buchanan said. “She tied a state record for rebounds, and set it for defensive rebounds. Offensively, she got into a good rhythm down there, too. I think everybody saw what she is capable of.”
Anderson becomes just the third player in Lady Huskies’ history to be named All-State twice, joining Mendy McNeese and Jennifer Weems.
“That’s pretty special to be the third player at our school to earn the All-State honor twice,” Buchanan said. “They have been playing girls basketball here since 1974, and I think that tells you what kind of accomplishment that is.”
Bailey, a sophomore, averaged 18 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.3 rebounds per game while leading Greeneville to a 19-8 record.
“I felt like she tried her very best to give it 100 percent every game and that is what I love about Lauren Bailey,” Greeneville coach Annette Watts said. “She really tried to improve her rebounding this year, she got stronger and it was important to her to be in double figures in that category. She was also a good passer, and got much better on defense this year.
"She can do so much and she works so hard at it. She loves basketball and always wants to get better.”
What is scary for everyone on the Lady Devils’ schedule next season is Bailey will be back and is working hard this offseason to add even more to her game.
“She’s like a sponge and she wants to absorb everything you say,” Watts said. “She is working hard in the weight room and is trying to get stronger. One area I think she can grow is with ball handling. She was not confident with that this year, and she just needs to be more confident when she is handling the ball. She is also playing on one of the top AAU teams in the country. I think as the summer goes on you will see that help her grow a lot.”
Tennessee Sports Writers Association's
Girls Basketball All-State
Class 3A
Denae Fritz, Maryville, Sr.
Acacia Hayes, Riverdale, Jr.
Tessa Miller, Stone Memorial, Sr.
Addie Grace Porter, Lebanon, Sr.
Carmen Taylor, Arlington, Sr.
Mallory Taylor, Collierville, Jr.
Anna Muhonen, Bradley Central, Sr.
Khamari Mitchell-Steen, Oak Ridge, Sr.
Avery Treadwell, Bearden, So.
Iyana Moore, Blackman, Sr.
Amelia Osgood, Brentwood, Sr.
Bella Vinson, Coffee County, Sr.
Gracie Dodgen, White County, Sr.
Ta’Mia Scott, Clarksville Northwest, Jr.
Skyler Gill, Hardin County, Sr.
Class 2A
Jalynn Gregory, Macon County, Sr.
Jada Harrison, Westview, So.
Reagan Hurst, Upperman, Sr.
Bre Yarber, Sullivan Central, Sr.
Jenna Hare, Sullivan East, So.
Lauren Bailey, Greeneville, So.
Campbell Penland, Northview Academy, Sr.
Tori Rutherford, Grainger, Sr.
Lauren Longmire, Grainger, Sr.
Zoe Piller, Nolensville, Sr.
Haylee Johnson, York Institute, Sr.
Olivia Koontz, Signal Mountain, Sr.
Blaize Deere, Scotts Hill, Sr.
Sharnecce Currie-Jelks, South Side, Jr.
LaRose Morrow, Maplewood, Sr.
Class A
Madison Hart, Gibson County, Jr.
Kassie Monday, Clarkrange, Sr.
Karly Weathers, Loretto, Jr.
Lyndie Ramsey, Unaka, So.
Bralyn McGaha, Cosby, Sr.
Kelsey Pike, Oneida, So.
Brooklyn Anderson, North Greene, Jr.
Kaylie Monday, Clarkrange, Sr.
Katie Arms, Clay County, Sr.
Jesse Jennings, Richland, Sr.
Kaley Campbell, Summertown, Sr.
Edie Darby, Greenfield, Jr.
CeCe Johnson, Peabody, Sr.
Savannah Davis, McKenzie, Fr.
Anna Stevenson, Huntland, Sr.
DII-A
Jordaynia Ivie, Lakeway Christian, Sr.
Olivia Lee, Trinity Christian, So.
Maggie Vick, Lakeway Christian, Sr.
Leah Jones, Northpoint Christian, Sr.
Brianna Hall, Tipton-Rosemark, Sr.
Catherine Hendershott, First Baptist Academy, Sr.
Gracie Palmer, Berean Christian, Jr.
Madelyn Ladd, Webb School-Knoxville, So.
LaShae Dwyer, Webb School-Bell Buckle, Sr.
Diamond Bryant, Clarksville Academy, Sr.
Hadleigh Wharton, Goodpasture Christian, So.
Mariah Edmonds, Providence Christian, Sr.
Olivia Jones, University School-Jackson, Sr.
Julie Wagner, University School-Jackson Sr.
Tessa Gibson, Silverdale Baptist, Sr.
DII-AA
Jaloni Cambridge, Ensworth School, Fr.
Carmyn Harrison, Hutchison School, Sr.
Jaila Lee, Brentwood Academy, Sr.
Maxine Engel, Hutchison School, Sr.
Kaia Barnett, Hutchison School, Sr.
Kayli Clarkson, Briarcrest Christian, So.
Sydney Mains, Knox Catholic, Fr.
Jeila Greenlee, Knox Catholic, Sr.
Kennedy Cambridge, Ensworth School, Jr.
Raegyn Conley, Baylor School, Sr.