The awards keep coming in for North Greene basketball player Brooklyn Anderson. On Tuesday, the Tennessee Sports Writers Association named her to the Class A All-State team.
“It means a lot to me to be named All-State,” Anderson said. “In my opinion, it shows how much work I have put in, and that it has paid off.”
The Lady Huskies’ sophomore center, who was named The Greeneville Sun’s Player of the Year, led the team in almost every statistical category this season with 12.7 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. She shot 62 percent from the field and 73 percent from the free-throw line.
“This was a phenomenal year for Brooklyn,” North Greene coach James Buchanan said. “She impacted every game on both ends of the court. She was our anchor defensively, changing shots and blocking shots. Then she provided a scoring punch in the paint. She led us in free-throw shooting and in attempts.”
While the numbers were impressive, Anderson was quick to give her teammates a lot of credit for her success.
Anderson, who played her freshman season at Dobyns-Bennett after spending most of her youth in Greene County, was the only new starter in the Lady Huskies lineup this year. Despite that North Greene welcomed her and, to a large extent, ran the offense through her.
“I wouldn’t have been named All-State if it wasn’t for my teammates,” Anderson said. “Everything fell into place when I came back. I think this award shows just how well we play together as a team.”
What might be even scarier for every other team in Class A is that after leading the Lady Huskies to the state tournament this season Anderson still sees areas that she can improve to take her game to another level. Over the offseason she plans to work on her outside shooting and ball handling to become a true inside-out threat.
“I feel like I can become very dangerous if I add those things,” Anderson said. “If you have an outside game and an inside the game it forces them to defend you both ways. Not many high school players can defend both the inside and the outside. I feel like if I made a post player come outside and defend me it would be a real challenge for a defense.”
In March, Anderson was also named to the TN Report’s Class A All-State Team. South Greene junior Kiley Collins and Greeneville freshman Lauren Bailey were named to TN Report’s Class 2A All-State team. Collins averaged 14.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 1.6 assists per game this year. Bailey averaged 17.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.
