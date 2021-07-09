The North Greene softball team put together a historic season this spring, advancing to the state tournament for the first time in 13 years and winning twice at the state tournament for the first time in program history.
The historic run was helped a lot by the arm of Cambell Gaby on the pitching rubber, and for her efforts the Lady Husky was named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Associations Class A All-State Softball team.
“It’s good to see Cambell get that recognition, I think she is certainly deserving of it,” North Greene coach Danny Weems said. “She had a great season, she particularly pitched well in the postseason. She was 7-2 in the postseason and really had a fine year for us.”
Gaby was tough to hit all year as she finished her sophomore campaign with a 2.338 ERA in 164 2/3 innings pitched. She struck out 193 and walked just 24 batters. She had 8.23 strikeouts per seven innings and an 8:1 strike out to walk ratio.
“Cambell has great control,” Weems said. “She pitches the ball in the strike zone consistency and challenges hitters. She has great command and is not going to walk a lot of batters. She is really effective in locating her pitches around the strike zone.”
Her impressive numbers got even better in the postseason where she went 7-2 with both losses coming in Murfresboro after the Lady Huskies won the District 1-A and Region 1-A tournaments. In the post season she dropped her ERA to 1.69 with 68 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings while walking just nine.
In the state tournament against Sale Creek she struck out 14 batters. In the District 1-A title game she struck out seven and held Unaka to just one run. Then she struck out nine against Greenback in the Region 1-A championship game, and followed it up with a nine-strikeout performance against Oliver Springs in the state sectionals.
Weems credits much of that late success to the challenging regular season schedule the Lady Huskies played. After facing some top Class AA and Class AAA teams, the stage in the Class A postseason felt comfortable for North Greene.
“Throughout the year Cambell pitched against great competition,” Weems said. “She pitched against Lakeway twice, Greeneville twice, Morristown West, Volunteer and some other bigger schools. When we got into the postseason against Class A team she was ready for it. She was really effective, and I would say she was even dominant in the postseason.”
Earning statewide recognition is a big step for the young pitcher, but with two more years on the diamond for North Greene Weems is expecting even bigger things from his ace.
“Cambell is hard worker, and is playing against really good competition in the offseason with her travel team,” Weems said. “I think she will continue to improve. I think you will see those really good statistics continue. And she has aspirations to play at the next level. I certainly think with her work ethic that she will have that opportunity.”
While Gaby made the Class A All-State team as a pitcher, she was more than juts a strong arm for the Lady Huskies. At the plate she hit .353 with nine doubles, three triples and two home runs. She scored 34 runs and knocked in 32 more while batting .391 with runners in scoring position.
P: Campbell Gaby, North Greene, So.
