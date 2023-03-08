MURFREESBORO — As the final seconds ticked off the clock in North Greene’s 55-45 loss to Van Buren County in the Class A girls basketball state tournament on Wednesday, the Van Buren student section broke out in the traditional taunt of “Na, Na, Na, Na, Hey, Hey, Hey, Goodbye.”
The Van Buren student section surely didn’t know the hardship North Greene endured just to get back to Murfreesboro for a school record fourth straight season, let alone make a game of the quarterfinal.
Despite multiple injuries this season, despite senior guard Zoe Sanders – North Greene’s most athletic player – sitting on the bench with a broken leg, the Lady Huskies were within four points of Van Buren with just over a minute to play.
“I’ve had 22 teams now and I don’t know how I couldn’t say this one wasn’t my favorite,” said North Greene coach James Buchanan, whose Lady Huskies end their season at 20-18. “What they’ve overcome and have been able to accomplish despite all the adversity ... I know what everybody was thinking, what everybody was saying – ‘There ain’t no way (they can get back to state). They’ve had a good run.’ Well, these girls made more than a good run. It’s been a great year. Has to be one of my favorite, if not the greatest, year I’ve had in coaching.”
North Greene was making its eighth state tournament appearance overall, including a runner-up finish in 2011.
“I’m not putting down any of my other teams,” Buchanan said. “We’ve played for a championship in this building before, and these girls didn’t make it as far. But when you consider what was stacked up against them, it’s unreal what they’ve been able to accomplish.”
North Greene’s leading scorer Sonya Wagner picked up three fouls early in the first half and fouled out midway through the fourth. She finished with 15 points in just 22 minutes.
As a team, the Lady Huskies were whistled for 19 fouls, leading to Van Buren hitting 18 of 27 free throws.
Van Buren was whistled for 11 fouls with North Greene hitting nine of 11 free throws.
“An usher tells me before we take the court today, ‘Coach, they’re really calling it tight. You better tell your kids,’” Buchanan said. “... They shoot 27 free throws, we shoot 11. When they double you up – almost triple you – in free throws, the difference in this game is easy to see.”
With North Greene shooting just 22 percent (4-of-18) and Van Buren shooting just 24 percent (5-of-21) from the floor in the first half, the Lady Huskies led 7-4 after one quarter before the Lady Eagles led 14-12 at halftime.
Midway through the third quarter, Hannah Miller sank two free throws to give North Greene a 24-22 lead.
That’s the last time the Lady Huskies would lead, though, as Van Buren closed the third with a 12-3 run to surge to a 34-27 lead.
The Lady Eagles picked up most of their points in the run in transition. Layla Bouldin, who led all scorers with 21 points, had six in the spurt on a pull-up jumper, two free throws and another jumper in the lane.
“We were trying to (get out in transition) in the first half. We were telling them, ‘Go, go, go,’” said Van Buren coach Tyler Sapp. “At halftime, we just made it a point of emphasis.
“We play best when we can get out and run on people. North Greene is a really good half-court defensive team and I think that’s one of the reasons our shooting percentage was so low in the first half. So our chance to win the game was to beat them down the floor, try to get layups or get to the free throw line.”
Van Buren led by as many as 12 points, 47-35, midway through the fourth quarter when Cara Mills scored on a putback and Greta Rigsby hit two free throws.
With Wagner on the bench after fouling out with 4:33 to play, North Greene went on a 10-2 run to cut the lead to four.
A basket by Hannah Miller sparked the spurt. Mercy Buchanan and Grace Buchanan each knocked down a 3-pointer, and Haley Bailey scored on a putback to pull the Lady Huskies within 49-45 with 1:05 left.
“That’s them. Nothing surprises me,” coach Buchanan said. “... When Sonya fouled out, I’d say right then everybody was like, ‘Oh, gosh. This might get bad.’ Then you look up and the girls have cut it to four. That’s them. They’ve done that kind of thing all year.
“They did fight. I’m just sad I’m not going to be able to see them fight anymore. It’s been fun.”
Van Buren was able to hold on down the stretch at the free throw line and thanks to a couple North Greene turnovers.
Miller finished with 13 points and eight rebounds for North Greene, while Bailey had six points and 13 rebounds, and Cambell Gaby had five points.
Rigsby tallied 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Mills had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Van Buren.
The Lady Eagles (24-9) will play defending state champion McKenzie in the semifinals on Friday.