Friday night was an exciting evening for North Greene softball player Haley Kirkpatrick as she had the opportunity to sign a letter of intent with Southwest Virginia Community College.
“I’m really overwhelmed right now,” Kirkpatrick said. “It has been a dream to play in college since I was in fifth grade. I’m just thrilled to have that opportunity to play in college.”
Southwest Virginia is an upstart program that started playing for the first time last season. The Flying Eagles only got to play two games before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team’s newness is something that drew Kirpatrick to the school as she wants to go there and make history.
“Last year was the softball program’s first year, and it, of course, got cut short because of COVID,” Kirkpatrick said. “I’m really excited that I get to be part of history there. I’m going to be their first out-of-state player, and I want to make my mark on their program history.”
Kirkpatrick has been able to develop a strong relationship with coach Amy Smith. She also liked that the school, located in Cedar Bluff, Virginia, has a small campus and felt like North Greene to her.
The Flying Eagles plan on using Kirkpatrick at catcher, a place she has performed well at North Greene.
“I really love catching,” Kirkpatrick said. “I think I’m naturally a shy person, and that may make it seem odd that I love catching, but I love to be involved in every play. I like to have that responsibility every play. That feeling when you make a play at catcher is like the best feeling in the world.”
The Lady Huskies also missed the vast majority of last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Kirkpatrick feels like that has given the squad some extra motivation for the upcoming season that is just over a week away.
“I’m really excited to get back and play with the team,” Kirkpatrick said. “I think we are going to have a good season this year. We’re not going to take this year for granted. Everyone has been more excited about practice and willing to put in the extra work. We only got to play one game last year, so we got really excited to start the year and then really let down.”
Kirkpatrick plans to major in mental health and hopes to one day work in substance-abuse counseling, a field she is very passionate about.
“I really like helping people, and I feel like that is a field where I can really help people,” Kirkpatrick said. “Substance abuse has been an issue in my family and I feel like I can connect with people and help them get out of that state.”