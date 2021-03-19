MURFREESBORO — Grant Strong was simply too Strong on Friday as the junior from Clay County brought an end to North Greene’s season in the semifinals of the Class A state tournament.
The Huskies took too long to get warmed up and had to play catch up all day. They closed the gap to four points in the third quarter, but eventually fell 65-49.
“I’m proud of these guys for the season that they have had,” North Greene coach Sam Tarlton said. “We could have laid down when we got down 18, but we cut it to four. Early on we couldn’t buy a shot, and then Strong is probably going to be Mr Basketball for a reason.”
The loss brings an end to the most successful season in Husky basketball history as they advanced to the state semifinals for the third time and finished with a program best 33 wins.
“It says a lot about these kids to get here,” Tarlton said. “We didn’t even know if were going to get to play this year. We went through a lot of protocols and changes to what they are used to. To have a school record in wins in this type of year says a lot about these kids. I couldn’t be more proud of these seniors. I came in four years ago, and this is the first group I have seen all the way through. I’m sure going to miss them.”
North Greene’s five seniors – Carson Whaley, Cayden Foulks, Chance Campbell, Kendall Loftis and Shane Cooter – finish their careers as the winningest class in North Greene history with 107 wins over the past four years.
“I think we all came together this season,” Campbell said. “I’d call it legendary. It’s been a special year for us. With everything we were facing coming into the year, to be able to make it this far as seniors was really special to us.”
Friday’s action started with Clay County jumping to a 16-2 lead. North Greene could not get anything to fall and too often settled for 3-point attempts instead of getting into the paint.
In that stretch, North Greene missed five 3-point attempts and was 1-for-11 from the field.
“I think we were settling for those threes,” Tarlton said. “Usually when we score inside it’s Chriss (Schultz). They were doubling him, so some of those shots are ones we have to take. But we have to realize that after we miss two or three we have to attack.”
Strong, the Bulldogs Mr. Basketball finalist, on the other hand dropped in 10 of his game-high 32 points during that stretch.
With 1:05 left, Campbell finally got something to go for the Huskies when he hit from behind the arc. The first quarter finished with Clay County leading 18-9.
A 3-pointer by Schultz closed the gap to 24-17 with 5:26 left in the first half. The Bulldogs scored the next nine points and Strong accounted for seven of them.
Schultz added four more points to finish out the half, but Clay County held a 34-21 lead.
With 5:20 left in the third quarter, the Bulldogs stretched their lead to 41-23 when Strong converted a three-point play.
North Greene buckled down and made things interesting with a 14-0 run over the next four minutes.
Cody Freshour started things with an acrobatic driving layup and followed it with a jumper from the elbow.
Two more stops led to a pair of triples from Whaley as North Greene’s deficit shrank to 41-35.
Loftis got to the rim for two points, and then grabbed a tough rebound on defense that set up Foulks for a fast-break layup that closed the gap to 41-37 with 1:36 left in third period.
Clay County’s Gunnar Silk drained a triple coming out of a timeout and Strong closed the quarter by going coast-to-coast to put the Bulldogs in front 46-37.
North Greene was able to create offense in the fourth quarter but could not get the stops necessary to close the gap.
A scoop-shot layup by Schultz cut the Huskies’ deficit to 54-47 with 4:03 to play, but that was North Greene’s final field goal.
Schultz led North Greene with 19 points and 15 rebounds. It brings an end to a prolific year for the German exchange student.
“This year has meant a lot to me,” Schultz said. “In Germany they haven’t gotten to play basketball. To be a part of this team and this community has meant a lot to me.”
Campbell was also in double figures with 10 points. Keaton Arms had 15 points for Clay County.
Clay County will play Memphis Academy of Health Sciences in the state championship game at 11 a.m. Central Time Saturday.
Clay County 18 16 12 19 — 65
North Greene 9 12 16 12 — 49
Clay County: Strong 32, Arms 15, Spivey 7, Smith 4, Burchett 4,, Silk 3.
North Greene: Schultz 19, Campbell 10, Loftis 7, Whaley 6, Freshour 5, Foulks 2.