Anyone who has watched North Greene point guard Breezy Savage the past four years knows she is passionate about the game of basketball.
Now she will be taking that passion to the college level after signing a letter of intent with Covenant College on Friday.
“Once I started playing basketball, I realized that I really liked it,” Savage said. “It became my favorite sport. Just being able to play at the next level is really exciting. It means a lot to sign today. I’ve always dreamed about playing in college. It was really exciting when I finally decided to commit somewhere.”
Savage has been a standout in a variety of sports for the Lady Huskies, including volleyball and softball, but since she first picked up a basketball she knew that it was the sport she loved.
“I love the thrill I get with basketball. I get nervous before every game, then in the middle of the game I’m just pumped up. I love it,” Savage said.
Covenant is an NCAA Division III school located in Lookout Mountain, Georgia. Savage loved the campus, which is not far from Chattanooga, and the Christian atmosphere the school provides.
“Covenant is just a really good Christian School,” Savage said. “I went on a couple visits and it’s a beautiful campus and everyone there is so nice. I sat in on one of their chapel service, and I really liked that. Once I did that I knew that was where I wanted to go.”
On the court, the Lady Scots like to play fast and like to set the tone with defense, things that fit right into Savage’s skill set.
“They play a lot like we do (at North Greene),” Savage said. “They want to play fast. On defense they are man-to-man and all up in your face. That’s my favorite way to play. Then once the coach said they really needed a point guard, I was ready to sign.”
This season the young Lady Scots are 6-14 and 5-7 in the USA South Conference.
Savage is a two time All-District 1-A and All-Region 1-A selection while also being a two-time member of the Greeneville Sun’s All-County Team.
Savage plans to major in Psychology at Covenant and wants to be a child psychologist when her playing days are done. She has a passion for working with children and feels that she can make a difference in that field.
“I feel like there are a lot of kids with things that they need help with, and if you get to that problem early in life it can change the trajectory of the rest of their life,” Savage said.