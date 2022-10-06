The Greeneville Greene Devils continue their march toward what they hope will be a deep playoff run with their longest road trip of the season thus far to Oak Ridge for a non-region game on Friday night.
The Greene Devils, 7-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, are coming off a 61-0 win over Seymour at home last week.
Oak Ridge, a traditional Class 5A power, is 3-3 following a 30-14 loss at Powell last week.
But don’t let Oak Ridge’s record fool you. With at least four Division I prospects on their roster, the Wildcats are plenty good. And their three losses – Powell, 24-0 to Class 6A Farragut at home on Sept. 9 and 14-10 at Class 6A Bearden on Aug. 26 – have all come against ranked opponents.
“With the talent they have, this will be a dogfight,” said Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen. “We have to make an hour and 45 minute trip down there. It will be another big challenge. But if we’re going to make a deep run in the playoffs, we have to play games like this.”
Oak Ridge senior running back Jai Hundley, senior receiver/cornerback Elijah Rogers, junior receiver/cornerback Brandon Heyward and junior running back De’Jauvis Dozier are all D-I prospects.
Dozier has rushed for 601 yards and seven touchdowns on 76 carries this season, while Hundley has 305 yards and two scores on 46 carries. Dozier also has caught eight passes for 127 yards.
Heyward has been Oak Ridge’s top receiver, catching 15 passes for 200 yards with two TDs.
Rogers has been limited to just two games this season due to injury, but is expected to play against Greeneville. He has just one catch, but it was a 26-yard TD. And he’s intercepted three passes on defense.
Oak Ridge played at Powell without senior starting quarterback Peyton Sharpe, who was injured, but junior backup Ethan Garza completed 17 of 35 passes for 246 yards in the loss.
On the season, Sharpe has completed 37 of 64 passes for 440 yards and four TDs with no interceptions.
Garza has completed 28 of 52 passes for 351 yards and two TDs with one interception.
This will be Greeneville’s third road game against a tough higher-classification opponent this season.
On Sept. 9, the Greene Devils won 28-21 at Class 5A Morristown West. And on Sept. 23, they won 21-20 at Class 6A Dobyns-Bennett.
“You’ve got to treat this one like another playoff game like we did against Dobyns-Bennett and Morristown West,” Spradlen said. “It’s a game where we’ve got to come out and do things that will make us better in the playoffs. It’s just another huge opportunity to go against another talented football team.”
GREENEVILLE
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
Player Att Yds TD
Damien Short 81 508 7
Brady Quillen 41 197 4
Carson Quillen 17 171 2
Caden Baugh 8 66 1
Amanuel Dickson 9 64 2
Corbin Cannon 7 45 1
Maddox Bishop 11 40 1
Thomas Lollar 13 33 1
Bryson Myers 3 30
Adjatay Dabbs 4 27 2
Zac Chrisman 2 15 1
Jayden Deeble 1 -1
Joniel Del Valle 5 -1
TEAM 10 -31
TOTALS 212 1,163 22
PASSING
Player Comp Att Yds TD INT
Brady Quillen 65 87 1,168 11 2
Corbin Cannon 7 13 129 1 0
Carson Quillen 0 1 0 0 0
Caden Baugh 1 4 -1 0 0
TOTALS 73 105 1,296 12 2
RECEIVING
Player Rec Yds TD
Mason Laws 19 432 5
Adjatay Dabbs 20 327 5
Carson Quillen 14 296 1
Jayquan Price 7 99 1
Zac Chrisman 4 55
Cooper Johnson 1 32
Damien Short 4 25
Bryson Myers 1 18
Tamario Sanders 1 9
Zayden Anderson 1 4
Brandon Petty 1 -1
TOTALS 73 1,296 12
SCORING
Player TD XP 2pt FG Pts
Adjatay Dabbs 8 0 0 0 48
Damien Short 7 0 0 0 42
Mason Laws 6 0 0 0 36
Cooper Graham 0 34 0 0 34
Brady Quillen 4 0 0 0 24
Carson Quillen 3 0 0 0 18
Amanuel Dickson 2 0 0 0 12
Caden Baugh 1 0 0 0 6
Maddox Bishop 1 0 0 0 6
Corbin Cannon 1 0 0 0 6
Zac Chrisman 1 0 0 0 6
Kameron Lester 1 0 0 0 6
Thomas Lollar 1 0 0 0 6
Noah Murray 1 0 0 0 6
Nik Pillar 1 0 0 0 6
Jayquan Price 1 0 0 0 6
Caleb Martin 0 1 0 0 1
TOTALS 39 35 0 0 269