Playing its third game in two days, the Greeneville softball team did not get off to a fast start on Friday afternoon. But behind good defense and a series of consecutive quality at bats, the Lady Devils earned a 3-2 win over Cocke County on the second day of the Tiny Day/Red Edmonds Memorial Tournament.
“Tonight was a little closer than I expected, but a win is a win,” Greeneville coach Jenna Resitivo said. “Our energy was very low in the beginning, and I think we are a much better hitting team than we showed tonight. I did like that we made adjustments from our first at bats to our second at bats. We adjusted to the strike zone as we went along. As long we are focusing on the top of the ball and hitting the ball hard good things can happen.”
The first four outs the Lady Devils’ defense earned on Friday were strikeouts from Kaley Bradley. She allowed just seven hits while walking none and allowing just one earned run against the Lady Red.
“I like the way Kaley battled today,” Restivo said. “The weather conditions were tough today. When it's cold, it’s hard to grip the ball. She pushed through for her teammates and that was good to see.”
After putting runners in scoring position in the first two innings, Greeneville was able to start the scoring in the third inning.
Ella Moore got things going by beating out a ground ball to the shortstop. Lydia Darnell followed with a double to right field, and Ashlyn Rachon scored both runners by rocketing a line drive up the middle.
Laicy Darnell followed with a ground-rule double. Had the ball stayed in the park, Rachon would have likely scored, but Cocke County was able to get out of the inning with runners stranded on second and third.
Cocke County got one run back in the fourth inning when Kimberly Ottinger led off the side with a solo home run to left field.
Greeneville stretched its lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning, started by Leah Phillips who worked a walk. Her pinch runner, Stoan Rader, moved to second on a bunt single by Madison Carpenter. She took third on a groundout and scored when Ansley Collins hit into a fielder's choice.
In the fifth inning, Cocke County’s Sydney Cameron drove in Kirsten Moore by dropping a single into right field. The hit also put the tying run, Kaitlin Bible, on third base with one out.
Collins was able to end the game by snagging a line drive and then doubling off Cameron at first base.
Greeneville earned eight hits from eight players. Lydia Darnell, Laicy Darnell and Lauren Million all had doubles for the Lady Devils.
University High 4
Greeneville 3
In its second game of the night, Greeneville fell 4-3 to University High in walk-off fashion.
With the game tied 3-3 in the bottom of the fourth inning, Cyndia Dobbins singled to score Delaney Trosin.
An RBI single in the top of the first inning by Lydia Darnell scored Olivia Bowman and gave Greeneville a 1-0 lead.
In the third inning, Rader sent a double to left field that scored Phillips and Million for a 3-0 Lady Devils’ lead.
Dobbins got things going for the Lady Bucs in the bottom of the third inning when she hit a solo home run with two out. They got another run on an error, and a single by Caitie Leonard tied the game 3-3.
Darnell led Greeneville’s bats by going 2-for-2 with a double. Rader was 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI.
Phillips took the loss. In 3⅔ innings, she struck out one, walked two and gave up eight hits with two earned runs.
North Greene 2
Cocke County 2
The North Greene softball team got good pitching and played quality defense, but could not find enough offense on Friday and had to settle for a tie.
“I thought we played well and I thought Paysli Randolph pitched a really good game,” North Greene coach Danny Weems said. “It’s not fun to tie any ball game, but it’s better than a loss.”
North Greene started the scoring in the top of the first inning. Cambell Gaby got things going by beating out a slow roller to the left side. Haley Bailey moved Gaby up on a ground out, and Anna Weems knocked her home with a blast to deep center field.
Cocke County was able to tie the game in the second inning. Cadence Gregg led off the inning with a double to right field. After a wild pitch, she was able to score when Katie Clevenger put down a sacrifice bunt.
North Greene struck again in the fourth inning. Breezy Savage trickled a bunt single down the third base line to lead off the side. Savage scored from second base when Randolph sent a line drive to straight-away center field. Randolph was thrown out from second on the play by Gregg, the Lady Red’s catcher, after she failed to get the tag on Savage.
North Greene thought it had a third run in the fifth inning. Zoe Sanders beat out a ground ball to the shortstop, and as the throw was going to first base Gaby tried to score from third. Cocke County sent the ball back to the plate from first, and though it appeared Gregg whiffed on the tag by several inches Weems’ pleas to the umpire were to no avail.
Cocke County came up with the tying run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Becca Turner earned a lead-off walk then went to second on a sacrifice bunt. Bible moved her to third on a groundout before Cameron bounced one through the right side of the infield for an RBI single.
In one extra inning, both teams started with runners on second due to the international tiebreaker rule, and both defenses stepped up and kept those runners from scoring.
Randolph threw four innings for North Greene. She struck out two, walked two and allowed three hits.
Gaby threw the final two innings. She struck out one, walked two intentionally, and gave up two hits.
North Greene earned 11 hits. Savage and Gaby each went 2-for-3 while Bailey and Riley Blevins each had doubles.