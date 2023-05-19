WINGATE, N.C. — Tusculum University third baseman Christian Ortega has been named to the NCAA Division II All-Southeast Region Baseball second team as selected by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA).
Ortega, a senior from Miami, Florida, garnered All-South Atlantic Conference second team accolades this past spring as he led the Pioneers with his .385 batting average (5th SAC) and 67 hits (8th in SAC) including his 20 doubles which were second-most in the league and 27th in the nation. His doubles tally is the fifth-most in a Tusculum single-season.
He led the team with his 20 multiple-hit games including a pair of four-hit performances against Shorter and Anderson. He also finished the season with a 19-game on-base streak. He tied for the team-lead with his eight home runs while his 44 RBI were tops on the team.
Tusculum finished the year with a 25-24 record and qualified for the SAC Tournament in 22 of the last 23 seasons.
TRACK & FIELD 8 All-Region
NEW ORLEANS, La. — Eight members of the Tusculum University men's track and field team have been recognized as All-Southeast Region in outdoor track by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Both the Pioneer 4x100 and 4x400 relays were honored with All-Region status, along with junior sprinters Tyrell Edwards and Jordan Taylor in the 100-meter dash. The USTFCCCA grants All-Region status to the top five individuals in each event from each region along with each member of the region's top three relay teams.
Earning honors in the 4x100 relay, along with Edwards and Taylor, are seniors Marquel Pittman and Jarvis Barber Jr. The 4x400 relay received All-Region honors for the quartet of senior Zackary Nelson, senior Antonio Aparicio, junior Dorian Craven and sophomore Stephen Brewer.
The quartet of Taylor, Barber, Pittman and Edwards is ranked third in the Southeast Region in the 4x100 with a time of 39.98 seconds set May 14 at the Lee Last Chance Open. That group, which will compete at the NCAA Division II Championship later this month, has four of the six fastest times in the 4x100 in school history and placed third at the South Atlantic Conference Championship.
Brewer, Craven and Nelson were all members of the Pioneers' 4x400-meter team that earned All-Region honors for the indoor season. The group, along with Aparicio, had a season-best outdoor time of 3:14.32 which they set at the SAC Championship earlier this month and is third-best in the region this season.
Edwards and Taylor were ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, in the Southeast Region in the 100 meters. Edwards had a school-record time of 10.29 seconds which he set April 21 at the LR Bears Invitational, breaking the record of 10.30 seconds set by Taylor six days earlier at the Catamount Classic. Edwards and Taylor will both compete at the NCAA Division II Championship in the 100 meters.