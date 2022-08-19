No wonder coach Jason Rush is counting on Jaxon Overstreet to be a team leader.
Even when Overstreet didn’t have the ball in his hands, chances are he was somewhere near it. Big plays by Overstreet and quarterback Kaine Ricker helped the Black Knights start 2022 on a strong note.
Chuckey-Doak Middle School survived a first-half shootout and didn’t allow any points after the break, defeating Johnson County 26-20 at The Black Hole on Thursday.
Overstreet gained 74 of his 77 rushing yards in the first half, also finishing the game with 93 receiving yards on four catches. He scored on runs of 30 and 19 yards while also catching a 49-yard touchdown pass from Ricker to keep Chuckey-Doak (1-0) in a 20-20 deadlock at halftime.
Oh, and he led the Black Knight defense with 21 total tackles.
“He comes to practice every day and works his tail off … he’s put the time in and as an eighth grader now, he’s more of a leader on our team,” Rush said. “It’s starting to show with his experience and the work he’s put in. I’m really proud of how far along he’s come and what he’s doing for our team.”
As both teams relied on defense and ball control after intermission, Overstreet carried just twice and caught a 16-yard pass from Ricker.
As for Ricker, he finally broke the 20-20 tie when he kept around the right side for a 66-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
“We’re very fortunate to have a quarterback that can move like him and throw like him,” Rush said. “He’s been a starter for me now for three years, since sixth grade. He’s progressed and matured.”
Ricker was also involved in the game saving tackle. He and Gustavo Alvarez both tackled Johnson County running back Eli Tester in bounds, and the Longhorns couldn’t run another play before time expired.
Alvarez finished with seven tackles, Ricker had six and Mason Henderson had four. Jaime Hernandez broke a 15-yard run in the second half, combining with Skylar Davis for 22 yards rushing.
After a bye week, the Black Knights visit Rogersville on Sept. 1.
SOUTH GREENE 22 KNOX WEBB 20
KNOXVILLE — South Greene Middle School (1-0) kicked off its 2022 season in solid fashion, taking down Webb School of Knoxville on the road.
Details on this game will appear in a future edition of The Greeneville Sun and online at greenevillesun.com.
LIBERTY BELL 38 GREENEVILLE 18
Trailing 19-0 just before halftime, Taren Claridy helped rally Greeneville Middle School on Thursday night. The Greene Devils pulled within a touchdown during the third quarter before Liberty Bell finally pulled away.
Claridy returned his interception 32 yards for a touchdown as the first half expired to make it a 19-6 game, and the momentum carried over to the second half kickoff. Yordan Gomez-Mills gathered the ball and returned it 65 yards for another score to pull Greeneville (0-2) within 19-12.
And even when Liberty Bell answered, Gomez-Mills did likewise with his 45-yard touchdown run. But leading 25-18, the visitors answered with another touchdown before adding one more score in the fourth quarter.
Gomez-Mills rushed for 72 yards on 11 carries, while Claridy ran 14 times for 66. Kase Spradlen went 5-of-8 through the air for 57 yards, all to Cole Smith.
Claridy’s 2 1/2 tackles led the defense with Hayden Moore and Joey Hickerson adding two stops each.
Greeneville travels to Grandview Middle on Thursday.
HAPPY VALLEY 38 WEST GREENE 6
ELIZABETHTON — Brenden Thomet led West Greene Middle School on both sides of the ball Monday night, as the Buffaloes dropped their opener at Happy Valley.
Thomet rushed eight times for 75 yards and a touchdowns, while posting seven tackles on defense.
Hayden Jennings recorded a sack, and Hayden Ealey had a stop for loss defensively, while Nathan Rines added five tackles. Austin Brown added 20 yards rushing on four attempts.
West Greene (0-1) hosts Rogersville at Jim Sauceman Field Monday night.
ROGERSVILLE 40 NORTH GREENE 6
BAILEYTON — North Greene Middle School came up short in its season opener on The Tundra.
Leon Johnson led the Huskies on both sides of the ball, scoring on a 70-yard run while recording a team-high 10 tackles against the Warriors.
Matt Boyd and Johnson both had a sack for North Greene (0-1).
The Huskies remain home to host Bulls Gap on Thursday.