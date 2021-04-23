North Greene's Jonah Palmer tossed a no-hitter on Friday night as he led the Huskies to a 11-0 win over South Greene.
Palmer went five innings on Friday, striking out seven and walking three while using just 84 pitches.
At the plate Carson Whaley was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for North Greene. Carter Morelock was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Cayden Foulks went 2-for-2, with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Chance Campbell went 2-for-3.
North Greene's first run came in the first inning. Campbell reached on an infield single and Palmer scored him by hitting into an error in the outfield.
Three more runs crossed in the second inning for the Huskies. Micah Jones scored on a groundout and Foulks scored on a single to left field by Whaley. Whaley was knocked in by Tucker Owen.
The Huskies blew the game open in the fourth inning with seven runs. A two-RBI double by Whaley got things going.
A double by Morelock and a single by Dakota Robbins drove in three more runs to push the score to 9-0. Foulks knocked in the final two runs with a single to left field.
Preston Bailey took the loss for South Greene. In three innings he gave up six hits with three walks and one strikeout.
In one inning Tucker Brown gave up six runs on six hits with two walks.
SOCCER
WEST GREENE 6, CLAIBORNE 2
The West Greene soccer team defeated Claiborne 6-2 on Thursday.
The Buffalos were led by Henry Awayes who turned in a hat trick. Nuno Castells started the scoring for the Buffs early on while Awayes added the first of his three shortly after.
Matthew Vance scored his first goal of the season in the second half in what would turn out to be the decisive goal.
Nicholas Horner pressured Claiborne's defense into an own goal before Awayes finished off his hat trick in the second half.
The Buffs return to play next Thursday on the road at Grainger.