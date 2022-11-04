MOSHEIM — One of the best football seasons in West Greene High’s history ended on a sour note Friday night in the first round of the TSSAA Class 2A state playoffs as Pigeon Forge blanked the injury-riddled Buffs 48-0 at Jim Sauceman Field to bring the 2022 campaign to a close.
Already minus their top two quarterbacks – Jaden Gregg and Dawson Daniels – due to injuries suffered in last week’s Region 1 championship battle with Chuckey-Doak, the Buffs turned the ball over four times and had no answer for Pigeon Forge’s talented running back Ayden Littles, who riddled the West Greene defense with 217 yds. rushing and four touchdowns.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game going in because we didn’t have all our ammo in the rifle,” Buff Coach Scotty Verran said after it was over. “I told the kids after the game not to hang their heads, that it was an eight-win season, we finished second in the region and won the milk can, and I’m proud of how they improved during the course of the season.”
Littles was, as Coach Verran said, “a difference-maker.”
“He’s a very talented running back and their ground game is pretty special,” he said. “We were forced to go with an inexperienced quarterback (Mason McCamey), but I was proud of how he battled in there. Jaden (Gregg) has been undergoing concussion protocol this week, and Dawson (Daniels) has a bruised back and couldn’t go. Mason was thrown into the fire in a game early this year at Northview (Academy), and he’s really showed improvement. I’m proud of him.”
A brisk wind that howled across Jim Sauceman Field was brutal at times, and it caused problems not only in the kicking game but also was not conducive for a team needing to throw the football. For instance, in the first quarter Buff punter Hunter Gregg had three punts into the wind that traveled only 20, 18 and 23 yds., but in the second quarter with the wind behind him, he boomed one 70 yds.
Facing the wind on the game’s first possession, MCamey’s first pass was picked off by Karson Blalock and returned 30 yds for a touchdown and the game was not two minutes old. Brennan Matusak kicked the PAT for the quick 7-0 advantage.
The Buffs got one first down after the kickoff on a pass from McCamey to Hunter Gregg for 11 yds., but the drive stalled and the punt into the wind traveled only 20 yds. and set the Tigers up near midfield. But West Greene’s defense held and forced the only punt of the night for the Tigers. The 50-yd. punt was fumbled by Austin Franklin at the 2 yd. line, but he recovered and made a nice return all the way out to near midfield. Again the drive fizzled.
The visitors then drove 65 yds. to reach paydirt, with Aiden Howard scoring up the middle from 6 yds. out. The PAT made it 14-0.
Early in the second quarter, West Greene seemed to have found something after McCamey and Ethan Turner hooked up on a 19-yd. pass play. But the first of two lost fumbles on the night gave the ball back to the Tigers at midfield and they took advantage.
Littles scored his first of four TDs in the game on a 12 yd. run to end a nine play drive and the PAT increased the lead to 21-0 with 4:05 left in the half.
The killing blow might have come on the last play before intermission as Pigeon Forge reached the goal line on the final play when quarterback Wyatt Howard evaded the rush and found Littles in the end zone from 12 yds. out. The PAT made it 28-0 at halftime.
The 70-yd. punt by Gregg had pinned the Tigers up at the 2-yd. line, but they got out of the jam when Littles broke free from containment and ran 73 yds. to the 12 to set up the score.
The Tigers got the second half kickoff and increased their lead on a 24-yd. TD run by Littles to go up 35-0.
It appeared West Greene was going to avert the shutout as they took over at Pigeon Forge’s 39 after a penalty on the kickoff and a dribbler into the wind set the team up with a short field.
A 20-yd. pass from McCamey to Turner got the Buffs in the red zone, and a good 9-yd. burst by Wyatt “Doc” Moody had the Buffs at the 5 yd. line. But a lost fumble near the goal line stopped the threat and the Buffs never threatened again.
Littles tacked on another 37 yd. touchdown run later in the third quarter for his fourth score of the night, and Pigeon Forge’s reserves got the final score in the fourth period on a 7 yd. run by Ayden Hood.
For the game the Tigers finished with 463 yds. of offense, 402 of those rushing. In addition to Littles’ 217 yds., Aiden Howard added 101 yds. on the ground.
West Greene finished with 108 yds. of offense but only 36 of those with the ground game. Moody’s 25 yds. was tops. Turner caught four passes for 57 yds., and he and Roger Marshall were stalwarts on defense as they been all year long.
Pigeon Forge will now travel to Alcoa next Friday for the second round game as Alcoa beat Johnson County in the first round.