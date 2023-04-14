SALISBURY, N.C. — The Tusculum women’s tennis team won its seventh South Atlantic Conference championship with a 6-1 victory over Catawba College on Thursday afternoon.
The 29th-ranked Pioneers (15-5, 11-1 SAC) pulled out the doubles point and then won the first three singles matches to lock up the victory over the 34th-ranked Indians (12-6, 8-4 SAC). Tusculum will enter the postseason with a streak of five consecutive victories, four of which have come against nationally-ranked opponents. Tusculum’s previous SAC championships came in 2002, 2003, 2004, 2009, 2010 and 2019.
Tusculum has earned the top seed for next week’s SAC Championship tournament, which begins Thursday at the Palmetto Tennis Center in Sumter, South Carolina. Tusculum can still win the outright league title if Wingate loses either of its two final regular-season matches, Saturday against UVA Wise or Sunday against Anderson. If Tusculum and Wingate finish tied for first at 11-1, the Pioneers will earn the top seed over the Bulldogs thanks to their 4-3 victory on Tuesday afternoon.
In doubles, the Indians went up with a victory at flight one, but Elodie Baechler and Valentina Loretz earned their 10th straight win as they beat Sofia Hernandez and Carolina Correia 6-4 at flight two. At flight three, Leonie Floeth and Ylva Frafjord Landa gave Tusculum the doubles point with a 6-4 win over Nika Dundovic and Tina Gomes.
The Pioneers went up 2-0 as Tabitha Howe earned a 6-0, 6-3 win over Miya Ami at flight two, and Tusculum moved ahead 3-0 behind a 6-0, 6-4 win from Landa over Veronika Poliakova at flight six. Paulina Loretz would clinch the win and the championship for Tusculum by closing out a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Vaishnavi Venkatesh at flight four.
In the remaining matches, Catawba won by retirement at flight three, but Valentina Loretz captured an 8-4 win over Correia at flight five and Floeth outlasted Matilde Moretti 6-4, 5-7, (10-5) at flight one to close the match.
Tusculum will play the eighth seed in the quarterfinal round of the SAC tournament at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Palmetto Tennis Center. The Pioneers won SAC tournament titles in 2004, 2008, 2014 and 2017.
MEN’S TENNIS Tusculum 7 Catawba 0
SALISBURY, N.C. — Tusculum concluded its regular season with a South Atlantic Conference win
The 25th-ranked Pioneers (15-5, 11-1 SAC) assured themselves of no worse than a second-place finish in the SAC and left open the possibility of earning a share of the SAC championship pending results of weekend action. The Indians (6-13, 4-8 SAC) lost their third straight match and finished in ninth place in the SAC standings, which will leave them out of next week’s SAC Championship tournament.
Wingate (10-0) is in first place in the SAC and will earn the top seed in the conference tournament with a victory in either of its final two matches, against UVA Wise on Saturday and against Anderson on Sunday. If the Bulldogs lose either of those contests, the Pioneers would secure a share of the SAC championship for the first time since 2016.
In Thursday’s match with Catawba, the Pioneers swept doubles and won the first two singles matches in straight sets before Frank Bonacia finished off the clinching match with a three-set win. In doubles, Nemanja Subanovic and Marco Jalalian picked up a 6-2 win at flight one over Marcos Castares and Ryan Little, and Bonacia teamed with Rhodri Atkinson for a 6-3 victory at flight three over Taketoshi Nanao and Sebastian Zabala. At flight two, Kenta Kondou and Nathan Matsuguma were 6-4 winners over Tyler Juergens and Paul Dekester.
In singles, Atkinson beat Juergens 6-3, 6-1 at flight two and Matsuguma collected a 6-3, 6-0 win over Nanao at flight six to put the Pioneers ahead 3-0. Bonacia then came from a set down to earn a 1-6, 6-1, 6-3 victory at flight four over Little to clinch the win for the Pioneers. In the other matches, Kondou beat Dekester 6-1, 6-0 at flight three, Subanovic won in a super tiebreaker over Castares at flight one by a 7-5, 1-6, (10-5) score, and Ivan Ivars finished off the sweep with a 9-7 pro set victory over Zabala at flight five.
Tusculum will play in a SAC Championship quarterfinal match at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Palmetto Tennis Center in Sumter, South Carolina.