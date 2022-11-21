MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Tusculum University women's bowling team finished runner-up at the ISTAP Hornet Classic held over the weekend at the AMF Bowlero and hosted by Alabama State University.
The Pioneers were defeated by Alabama State in Sunday's championship match where the Hornets came out on top 4-0 in a Best-of-7 Baker Playoff format.
Tusculum advanced to the tournament final by posting wins earlier in the morning over Southern (4-3) and UAB (4-2).
Tusculum went 7-6 on the weekend to move to 12-36 on the season. The Pioneers will bowl in the Columbia 300 Saints Invite Jan. 27-29 in Valley Park, Missouri.
Robbins MVP
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Tusculum’s Allison Robbins bowled a five-game total 971 to claim tournament MVP honors at the ISTAP Hornet Classic.
Robbins is the first Pioneer to earn tournament MVP honors in the program’s young history. She averaged 195, including a 235 game against Alabama A&M and finished with 209 against host Alabama State. She won the individual title by 12 pins over Jordan Shipp of Florida A&M.
The Pioneers totaled 4,214 pins in Saturday’s five traditional games for a two-day total of 8,380 to move up to third place entering Sunday's play.
Tusculum went 2-3 on Saturday, including a 778-756 win over Grambling State and a 976-772 victory over Alabama A&M. TU’s losses came against UAB (918-830), Jackson State (804-798) and Alabama State (889-832).
Freshman Emilie Horton claimed 10th place honors with a five-game total of 912. Alexa Tieto placed 11th with 908, followed by Savannah Price (27th – 778) and Shayna Long (32nd – 641).
MEN
Pioneers 9th
SMYRNA — Tusculum finished ninth at the Brandon Burns Memorial held at Smyrna Lanes.
The Pioneers finished with a total pinfall of 8,768, which included Sunday’s 16 Baker-Game tally of 2972 to finish in the top half of the 18-team tournament field.
Pikeville claimed the team tournament title as the Bears finished with a total of 10,268 pins including a Sunday-best 3,532 in their Baker games. Tennessee Wesleyan finished runner-up with 9,609, followed by Tennessee Southern (9565), Cumberlands (9485), Milligan (9418), Emmanuel (9391), Belmont Abbey (9198), Bethel (9109), Tusculum (8768), Campbellsville (8725), Cumberland (8723), Lindsey Wilson (8570), Thomas More (8550), Midway (8405), Union (8266), Southeastern Illinois (7651), South Florida (7449) and Shawnee State (7444).
Saturday’s individual placement was finalized as Tusculum’s Tyler Moore was the top Pioneer with his six-game traditional total of 1,258 pins, good enough for 22nd place. Gabe Taulbee placed 56th with 1,162 pins. Mason Morgan finished 62nd with 1,132, Randall Andrews placed 68th with 1,115, Justin Rodgers tallied 983 pins in his five games (93rd) and Aeron Burkhardt bowled 146 in his one game (163rd).
Tusculum will bowl in the MSC Lynne Jordan Memorial on Jan. 21 and the MSC Thomas N. Burris Memorial on Jan. 22 in Louisville, Ky.