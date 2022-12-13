Tusculum University used three double-digit scoring runs to cruise to a 92-33 victory over Brescia University in women's basketball on Monday evening at Pioneer Arena.
Blayre Shultz scored a game-high 20 points, Mya Belton added 18 points and 10 rebounds and Jami Tham notched her 11th consecutive double-double with 15 points and a game-high 11 rebounds for the Pioneers (10-1), who won their eighth straight game.
Tusculum held the Bearcats (1-10) to 22.2 percent (10-for-45) from the field and 2-for-21 from three-point range.
Tusculum scored the game's first 14 points, then ran off 17 consecutive points spanning the second and third quarters before tallying 13 unanswered points in the fourth. The Pioneers led by as many as 63 points and drilled 11 three-pointers, while outrebounding the Bearcats 55-24.
Shultz made a career-high nine free throws in 11 attempts as the Pioneers shot 19-for-24 from the stripe as a team. Her nine rebounds were one off her season high, and she added three assists and two steals in 27 minutes.
Belton collected her second double-double of the season as she hit four three-pointers while adding four assists, three steals and a pair of blocked shots.
Tham, the two-time reigning South Atlantic Conference Player of the Week, shot 6-for-10 from the field and 3-for-3 from the foul line and took over the lead in all divisions of NCAA women's basketball with her 11th double-double in as many games.
Tham, who played just 22 minutes, also tied her season high with three assists and had a pair of steals for the Pioneers.
Tusculum shot 44.3 percent (31-for-70) from the field and hit a season-high 19 free throws in 24 attempts (79.2 percent).
The Pioneers' 55 rebounds included 21 offensive boards, which Tusculum turned into 28 second-chance points. Tusculum outscored Brescia 28-2 on fast break points and scored 26 points off 26 Bearcats turnovers.
Tusculum will host Emory & Henry in a South Atlantic Conference matchup at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pioneer Arena.
Tham Honored Again
ROCK HILL, S.C. — For the second consecutive week, Tusculum University forward Jami Tham has been named the South Atlantic Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week, the SAC office announced Monday.
Tham averaged 24.5 points and 15.5 rebounds in two victories last week, helping to extend Tusculum's winning streak to seven games in a row. Tham had double-doubles in each win, pushing her own streak of consecutive double-doubles to 10.
Tham had 18 points on 7-for-15 shooting and a game-high 16 rebounds in the Pioneers' 75-59 win over UVA Wise on Wednesday evening, and followed up by shooting 13-for-14 from the field and scoring a career-high 31 points in an 80-68 victory at Mars Hill on Saturday. Tham shot 92.9 percent from the floor in the victory over Mars Hill, the second-best single-game percentage (minimum 10 FGM) in program history, and also grabbed a game-high 15 boards in the win.
The 5-foot-11 graduate student from Arlington, Va., leads the SAC and ranks third in Division II in rebounding at 13.5 per game, and is fourth in the SAC in scoring at 18.6 points per contest. Tham is second in the SAC in field goal percentage at 63.1 percent (82-for-130) and over the last four games is averaging 22.8 points and 15.5 rebounds per game.
Pioneers In Poll
WINGATE, N.C. — The Tusculum University women's basketball team moved up one spot to fifth in this week's D2SIDA Southeast Region Women's Basketball poll, released Monday.
The Pioneers (10-1) posted victories over UVA Wise (75-59) and Mars Hill (80-68) last week, and they defeated Brescia 92-33 on Monday.
Lenoir-Rhyne (9-0) remains the lone undefeated team in the Southeast Region and holds on to first place in this week's rankings with all five first-place votes. Wingate (6-1) stays second and North Georgia (7-1) remains in third place, while Georgia Southwestern (6-1) climbed one spot to fourth following a pair of wins and Tusculum moved from sixth to fifth after its two victories.
Georgia College (8-1) also gained one spot from seventh to sixth, while Catawba (8-2) took a tumble from fourth to seventh after a loss at Newberry on Saturday. Belmont Abbey (5-3) enters this week's rankings in eighth, while Columbus State (5-2) and Augusta (6-2) are tied for ninth after each lost a game last week.
The D2SIDA Poll is for publicity purposes only and is not used in the selection process for the NCAA Division II postseason.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Legiste Honored Again
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University forward Inady Legiste has been named the South Atlantic Conference Basketball Player of the Week. Legiste earns this honor for a second time in the last three weeks.
The 6-foot-7 junior from Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., averaged a double-double with 23.5 points and 11.5 rebounds for the week, as he led the Pioneers to a pair of SAC wins. He posted 22 points with 12 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in Tusculum’s 64-61 win over UVA Wise. He then scored 25 points with 11 rebounds and an assist in the Pioneers’ 87-76 win over Mars Hill.
For the week, Legiste shot 76 percent from the floor (19-for-25), going 3-for-4 from three-point range (75 percent), and 6-for-8 (75 percent) from the charity stripe.
Legiste continues to lead the conference in both scoring (20.3 ppg) and rebounding (10.2 rpg) and is 6th in field goal percentage (.628) and 5th in blocked shots (1.5 bpg).
Tusculum (5-1, 2-1 SAC) will host Emory & Henry at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pioneer Arena. It will be the 100th recorded meeting between the two teams, but the first since 1980.
Pioneers In Poll
BRISTOL — The Tusculum University men’s basketball team moved up one spot and is ranked fifth in this week’s D2SIDA Southeast Region Media Poll.
The Pioneers (5-1, 2-1) recorded South Atlantic Conference wins over UVA Wise and Mars Hill last week as TU is one of six league teams mentioned in this week’s poll.
Lincoln Memorial is once again the top-ranked team in the region as the Railsplitters have recorded eight consecutive wins and received all six first place votes for their 60 points.
Augusta is second with 54 points, followed by UNC Pembroke in third (42 pts), North Georgia (38 pts) and Tusculum (35 pts) to round out the top-five. Young Harris is sixth (27), followed by Columbus State (26), Lander (21), Wingate (9) and Carson-Newman (9). SAC schools Catawba and Newberry are also receiving votes in this week’s poll.
The D2SIDA Poll is for publicity purposes only and is not used in the selection process for the NCAA Division II postseason.