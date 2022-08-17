ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Tusculum University women’s soccer team has been picked to finish ninth in the South Atlantic Conference Preseason Poll prior to the start of the 2022 season, the SAC announced Tuesday.
Tusculum placed two players on the preseason All-Conference team, as senior Brianna Garcia was a second-team selection at forward and senior Bailey Bylotas was a third-team honoree at midfield.
Voting on the preseason poll was conducted by the league’s 12 head coaches, while the media relations offices for each school voted on the All-Conference team.
Garcia started all 18 matches last season and tied for the team lead with four goals. Garcia scored all four of her goals in conference matches, and was second on the team in both shot attempts (28) and shots on goal (14). A native of Acworth, Georgia, Garcia has appeared in 44 career games (38 starts) and has seven goals and six assists for 20 points.
Bylotas also started all 18 contests for the Pioneers last fall and had three goals and an assist for seven points. Each of Bylotas’ goals came in Tusculum victories, including back-to-back wins over Mars Hill and Coker in September and the game-winner in a 4-0 victory over Asbury on Oct. 12. Bylotas, who hails from Fort Worth, Texas, is entering her fourth year as a starter with four goals and an assist in 40 career matches (35 starts).
Defending SAC regular-season champion Catawba received 11 first-place votes and earned the top spot in the preseason poll with 121 points, with Lenoir-Rhyne taking the other first-place vote and earning 111 points after advancing to the NCAA Division II semifinals last season.
Carson-Newman grabbed 98 points in the poll and took third place, followed by Wingate (92 points) in fourth and Limestone (82) in fifth. Lincoln Memorial (69 points) is sixth, with Newberry (61) in seventh and Anderson (51) taking eighth.
Tusculum had 44 points for its ninth-place standing in the preseason poll, with Coker (27 points), Mars Hill (25) and league newcomer Emory & Henry (11) rounding out the survey.
The Pioneers will begin the 26th season under coach Mike Joy on Aug. 25 at King, beginning at 4 p.m. Tusculum’s home opener will be Sept. 2 against West Alabama at 3:30 p.m., and the SAC schedule will begin with a home game against Lenoir-Rhyne on Sept. 10 at 5 p.m. at Pioneer Field.