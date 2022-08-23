Promotional dates and season ticket information for the 2022 Tusculum football campaign have been announced. TU will host five home games this season at Pioneer Field on the Greeneville campus.
The Pioneers will kick off its season Thursday, Sept. 1, when they host St. Augustine’s for Military Appreciation Night. Active members of the U.S. Armed Forces as well as all veterans will be admitted free to the game with a valid ID.
The Pioneers host South Atlantic Conference foe Wingate for a Tusculum Black Out Game on Sept. 17. Fans are asked to wear Black for the game, and T-Shirts will be distributed to the first 500 fans in attendance. Fans who donate five non-perishable food items at the gate will be admitted free to the game. All donations will go to the campus food pantry, which assists in meeting the food needs of those in our community.
Tusculum will host arch-rival Carson-Newman on Oct. 8 to open SAC Mountain Divisional play. It will be TU’s annual Breast Cancer Awareness Game as 500 T-Shirts will be distributed. Breast Cancer Survivors will also be recognized during the game. The winner of the annual Tusculum vs Carson-Newman Blood Bowl Drive will also be announced at halftime.
For the first time since 1950, Tusculum and Emory & Henry will meet on the gridiron when the Pioneers host the Wasps for Homecoming on Oct. 22. Emory & Henry is entering its first season as a SAC member. Fans are asked to wear orange, while 500 homecoming T-Shirts will be distributed to the fans in attendance.
Tusculum will host Erskine on Oct. 29 for Senior Day. TU will honor its football seniors and their families in pre-game ceremonies.