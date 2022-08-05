Promotional dates and season ticket information have been announced for the upcoming 2022 Tusculum University football campaign. TU will host five home games this season at Pioneer Field on the Greeneville campus.
Tusculum will kick off its season on Thursday, Sep. 1 when they host St. Augustine’s for Military Night at Pioneer Field. Active members of the U.S. Armed Forces as well as all veterans will be admitted free to the game. The first 500 fans will receive a T-Shirt and TU schedule posters will also be distributed (as supplies last).
The Pioneers host South Atlantic Conference foe Wingate for a Tusculum Black Out Game on Sep. 17. Fans are asked to wear Black for the game and T-Shirts will be distributed to the first 500 fans in attendance. Fans who donate five (5) non-perishable food items at the gate will be admitted free to the game. All donations will go to the campus food pantry, which assists in meeting the food needs of those in our community.
Tusculum will host arch-rival Carson-Newman on Oct. 8 to open SAC Mountain Divisional play. It will be TU’s annual Breast Cancer Awareness Game as 500 T-Shirts will be distributed. Breast Cancer Survivors will also be recognized during the game. The winner of the annual Tusculum vs Carson-Newman Blood Bowl Drive will also be announced at halftime of the football game.
For the first time since 1950, Tusculum and Emory & Henry will meet on the gridiron when the Pioneers host the Wasps for Homecoming on Oct. 22. Emory & Henry is entering its first season as a SAC member. Fans are asked to wear orange, while 500 homecoming T-Shirts will be distributed to the fans in attendance.
Tusculum will host Erskine on Oct. 29 for Senior Day. TU will honor its football seniors and their families in pre-game ceremonies.