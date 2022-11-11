The regular-season comes to a conclusion on Saturday as the Tusculum Pioneers venture to Hickory to take on the Lenoir-Rhyne Bears. Kick-off is slated for 1 p.m. from Moretz Stadium on the Lenoir-Rhyne campus.
Less than a month ago, this week's game between the Pioneers and the Bears was looking to potentially be another SAC Championship Showdown "Between the Bricks". On Oct. 15, L-R had rolled to a 5-0 SAC record, while the Pioneers won 4 of their first 5 league outings and were atop the SAC Mountain Division table.
Tusculum's bid for a return trip to the SAC title game came up short as the Pioneers lost 34-27 last week at Mars Hill, sending the Lions to the SAC Championship game at Newberry.
After a 5-0 SAC start, the Bears dropped back-to-back home losses to Newberry and Wingate to fall out of contention for the Piedmont Division crown.
Tusculum (8-2, 6-2 SAC) is looking to tie the school record for wins in a season, while also trying to keep their slim hopes of earning a berth to next week's NCAA Playoffs. TU was sixth in last week's Super Region 2 poll, but fell completely out of the rankings after last week's loss.
The Bears (7-3, 6-2 SAC) are coming off a 62-10 dismantling of rival Catawba.
SCOUTING THE PIONEERS
It has been an incredible 2022 season for the Sons of Davy Crockett. Tusculum is within one victory of tying the program single-season mark for wins (9).
The Pioneers had their six-game winning streak snapped last week in a 34-27 loss at Mars Hill. TU committed three turnovers while also surrendering four pass completions over 30 yards including touchdowns covering 34 and 84 yards.
It has been a balanced attack for the Pioneers in 2022 with Tusculum's vaulted offense to go along with one of the top defenses in the country.
On defense, the Pioneers lead the nation with 19 interceptions which are the second-most in program history. TU is third in the country with 25 caused turnovers and fourth in team pass efficiency defense (89.52).
Coach Jerry Odom's hard-hitting defense has been turning turnovers into offense with the Pioneers converting those 25 turnovers into 80 points including four defensive touchdowns (1st in SAC/4th in NCAA II). TU has forced at least one turnover in nine of its 10 games this season.
Defensively, Tusculum is listed 16th in the country in pass defense (159.5 ypg - 5th in SAC), 18th in scoring defense (16.3 ppg - 2nd in SAC), 22nd in total defense (278.9 ypg - 3rd in SAC), 26th in team tackles for loss (7.7 tpg - 3rd in SAC), 31st in first down defense (157 - 4th in SAC), 33rd in turnover margin (+6 - 2nd in SAC), 41st in third down defense (.335 - 3rd in SAC), 45th in red zone defense (.739 - 3rd in SAC) and 48th in rushing defense (119.4 ypg - 3rd in SAC).
Last week against Mars Hill, the Tusculum defense gave up season-highs in points (34), offensive yards (418) and explosive plays (5).
Leading the way on defense has been linebacker and SAC Defensive Player of the Year nominee Wesley Scott. Scott leads the Pioneers with 87 total tackles, averaging 8.7 per game (2nd in SAC/36th in NCAA II). He has a team-best 14 tackles for loss (10th in SAC) with one sack and is tied for the team-lead with six quarterback hurries.
New Haven transfer Ryan Dolce is second on the roster with his 51 tackles including six for loss and a sack. He is tied for the team-lead with three interceptions including two in the home finale vs Erskine. He has four pass break-ups to his credit to go along with and three QB hurries. Last week, he had a career-best eight tackles including two for loss against Mars Hill.
Junior defensive back Trey Trawick has moved into fifth on the team with 35 tackles including six for loss and leads TU with six pass break-ups.
Preseason All-SAC defensive lineman Dajavon White has made 34 tackles with 11 tackles for loss (14th in SAC) and a team-best five sacks. He also has four QB hurries and has recorded a blocked kick.
Senior John Smith joined the century tackle club with his three stops against Emory & Henry. He has missed the last two games against Erskine and Mars Hill, but is expected to return at Lenoir-Rhyne.
Ten different Pioneers have recorded an interception this season led by Dolce and the Robinson Twins (Andrae & Adrian) who have three picks apiece (4th in SAC).
On offense, TU is listed amongst the SAC leaders including scoring offense (32.2 ppg-3rd in SAC/41st in NCAA II), total offense (399.2 ypg-2nd in SAC/47th in NCAA II), pass offense (222.9 ypg-2nd in SAC), rushing offense (176.3 ypg-6th in SAC/47th in NCAA II), first down offense (201-2nd in SAC) and fourth down offense (63%-2nd in SAC/24th in NCAA II).
Sophomore quarterback Tre Simmons continues to top the conference in total offense (244.6 ypg - 37th in NCAA II) and touchdown passes (19 - 26th in NCAA II). Simmons is second in the SAC in total passing yards (2,120 - 35th in NCAA II), passing yards per game (212.0 ypg - 39th in NCAA II), points responsible for (132 - 37th in NCAA II), points responsible for per game (13.3 ppg - 40th in NCAA II) and completions per game (16.44 cpg - 45th in NCAA II).
In his 19-game collegiate career, Simmons has passed for 2,896 yards (7th in TU history) and 27 touchdowns (6th in TU history) against 13 interceptions (9th in TU history). His 3,350 total offensive yards are the seventh-most by a Pioneer.
Eighteen (18) different players have recorded a catch this season with eight of them having recorded at least 100 receiving yards.
Sophomore Tyler Burke leads the Pioneers with his 31 catches for 478 yards (15.4 ypc) and six touchdowns (T-1st in SAC). Last week, he hauled in six receptions for 89 yards including a 41-yard touchdown. Eight of his 31 grabs have been for over 20 yards this season.
Senior and All-SAC selection Justice Parham has made 20 receptions for 301 yards and three touchdowns. In his TU career, he has made 89 catches for 1,462 yards (13th in TU history), which includes 15 touchdown receptions (T7th in TU history).
Sophomore Tyler Ajiero is third on the TU team with 17 receptions and is third with his 253 receiving yards and a touchdown. He has not played the last three weeks.
Tulsa transfer Kemani Brown is fourth on the roster with 16 receptions for 202 yards and is third with three touchdowns. He has made a catch in eight of his 10 outings.
In the backfield, Marist College transfer Mekhai Johnson has emerged as TU's top all-purpose runner. He has totaled 771 all-purpose yards this year (89.0 ypg - 8th in SAC) including a season-best 156 yards vs Emory & Henry.
Johnson has 599 rushing yards (6th in SAC) including a team-high eight TD carries (6th in SAC/49th in NCAA II). In his last seven games, he has run for 548 yards and six touchdowns during that span including a season-best 104 yards last week at Mars Hill. His nine total touchdowns have him first on the team in scoring (54 pts - 9th in SAC).
He has rushed for 1,462 yards in his collegiate career including 33 games at Marist where he was an All-Conference performer, especially on the return team where he was a three-time NCAA FCS National Special Teams Player of the Week.
Graduate student Maurice Gomillion has ran for 1,392 yards (8th in TU history) in his career on 324 carries (10th in TU history) and nine touchdowns. He has also made 55 receptions for 515 yards and three TDs. This season, he has rushed for 376 yards on 77 attempts (4.9 ypc).
Sophomore Cortney Jackson earned All-SAC second team honors in 2021 in the TU backfield. This season, he has carried the ball 58 times for 358 yards and five TDs (T-5th in SAC). He has missed the last three games due to injury and is listed as day-to-day.
Jackson has rushed for 915 yards in his 18-game career at Tusculum which includes 12 touchdown carries. He needs 85 rushing yards to become the 14th player in program history with 1,000 for his career.
The Tusculum offensive line has battled injuries for most of the season, but the anchor of the trenches has been All-SAC first team choice Tommy Mahoney. He has been a consistent performer in his 26 consecutive starts at center for the Pioneers and is a candidate for the SAC’s Jacob’s Blocking Trophy.
Punter Andrew Cantrell has already broken one of his brother's career records and is closing in on two more. He has punted in 47 games where he has 241 punt attempts (T-1st in TU history) for 9,433 punting yards (2nd in TU history). His 39.14 career punting average is seventh in the TU record book while his 82 punts inside the opponents’ 20-yard line are a new school record, breaking the record held by his brother (70). He is one punt attempt and 72 punting yards away from owning TU career marks on both categories.
THE SERIES
Lenoir-Rhyne owns a 14-11 edge in the series dating back to 1924, winning 11 of the last 13. The Bears had posted eight straight wins over the Pioneers until TU snapped that run with a 28-23 win in the 2021 Spring SAC Championship game in Hickory.
TICKETS
Tickets for Saturday's road game at Lenoir-Rhyne may be purchased on-line through the LR web site at: www.LRBears.com/tickets. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 12 and under. Tickets may be ordered online or on Saturday at Moretz Stadium beginning at 10 a.m. Gates open at 11 a.m.
FOLLOW THE GAME
Fans can watch the action on-line at www.TusculumPioneers.com and www.FloSports.com, the official video stream provider of the South Atlantic Conference.
The Tusculum radio call of the game with Brian Stayton and Joe Byrd will be available locally on WSMG Radio on 95.5 FM and 1450 AM, as well as online at www.TusculumPioneers.com.