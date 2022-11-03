ROCK HILL, S.C. — Three members of the Tusculum University women's soccer team received All-South Atlantic Conference honors for the 2022 season, as voted on by the league's 12 coaches and released Wednesday by the SAC office.
Freshman forward Taylor Youmans was a second-team honoree, while senior forward Brianna Garcia and graduate defender Rosy Wodhams were third-team selections after helping the Pioneers to a 9-4-5 overall record and a 3-3-5 conference mark during the 2022 campaign.
Youmans led the Pioneers in scoring during the 2022 season, scoring seven goals and adding seven assists for 21 points. Her seven goals are tied for sixth in the conference, while her seven assists are tied for third-most in the league. Youmans' 21 points are tied for fifth-best in the SAC.
The Newnan, Georgia, native started all 18 matches for the Pioneers, and started her career with a flourish with a goal and three assists in her debut in a 7-0 win at King on Aug. 25. Youmans scored her seven goals in seven different matches, including game-winners against Alabama Huntsville on Sept. 14, Lincoln Memorial on Sept. 28 and Newberry on Oct. 15. Youmans also scored the Pioneers' lone goal in their SAC quarterfinal match at Catawba on Oct. 29.
Garcia started 17 matches for the Pioneers and tallied six goals and five assists for 17 points. Her 17 points are tied for seventh-most in the conference, while her six goals are tied for eighth-most in the league. Garcia opened the season with four goals and two assists in her first three games, earning United Soccer Coaches Division II National Player of the Week honors after collecting two goals and an assist in a 3-2 win over West Alabama on Sept. 2. Garcia added goals against Salem on Oct. 1 and at Emory & Henry on Oct. 12.
Garcia, a native of Acworth, Georgia, and a preseason second-team All-SAC selection, has 13 goals and 11 assists for 37 points in 61 career matches for the Pioneers, including 55 starts.
In her first season with the Pioneers, Wodhams collected six goals and four assists for 16 points in 17 matches. Her six goals are tied for eighth in the conference with Garcia, while her 16 points are tied for ninth in the league. She scored in each of the Pioneers' first two wins at King and Young Harris, and added a hat trick at Emory & Henry on Oct. 12. Wodhams also had a goal and an assist at Asbury on Oct. 19 and assisted on the tying goal in a 1-1 draw with Carson-Newman on Oct. 26.
On defense, the native of Ware, England, was a key part of a unit that allowed just five goals during a nine-match unbeaten streak (5-0-4) from Sept. 28 through the end of the regular season. The Pioneers surrendered more than two goals just once during their 17 regular-season matches.
All three Tusculum All-Conference performers received SAC Player of the Week honors during the 2022 season, with Wodhams being named Defensive Player of the Week on Aug. 30 and Offensive Player of the Week accolades going to Garcia on Sept. 6 and Youmans on Oct. 18.
MEN'S SOCCER
Alconchel 3rd Team
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University senior forward Ignacio Alconchel was named third-team All-South Atlantic Conference in men's soccer for the 2022 season, as voted upon by the league's 13 head coaches and announced Wednesday.
Alconchel led the Pioneers with six goals and added two assists for a team-high 14 points in 10 games this season. The Palma del Rio, Spain, native scored five goals and had an assist in eight conference matches, including his second career hat trick in an 8-0 win at Emory & Henry on Oct. 12.
Alconchel, who was a preseason second-team All-SAC selection, is tied for sixth in the SAC in goals with six and is ninth in points with 14. His team-high 32 shot attempts are ninth-most in the conference and he is tied for 10th in the league with 15 shots on goal, also tops on the Pioneers.
For his career, Alconchel collected 13 goals and had three assists for 29 points in 25 career games spanning three seasons at Tusculum.
The Pioneers collected results in five of their final six matches to end the season with a 2-7-5 overall record and a 2-5-4 mark in SAC play. Six of the Pioneers' seven losses were by one goal, including four conference defeats by a 1-0 score. Tusculum conceded just 11 goals in 11 conference games, third-best in the league behind