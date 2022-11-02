TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Kailex Stephens poured in 21 points to lead the Indiana State University men’s basketball team to an 86-53 victory over Tusculum University Tuesday night in an exhibition game at the Hullman Center.
Stephens went 10-of-13 from the floor as the NCAA Division I Sycamores shot 54.5 percent including 10-of-27 from 3-point land with nine of those treys coming in the opening half.
Kyle Brown led the Pioneers in his TU debut as he carded 15 markers on 6-of-9 shooting which including a pair of 3-pointers to go along with five rebounds. KJ Crump and Justin Mitchell contributed seven points apiece, while Inady Legiste tallied six points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
Indiana State had four players score in double figures including 11 points by former Pioneer Trenton Gibson. Gibson, who starred at Tusculum the past four seasons, shot 5-of-5 from the floor, hauled in five rebounds and added four assists and two steals in his ISU debut.
Indiana State edged the Pioneers on the boards 42-39 as Tusculum shot 35 percent from the field and 6-of-27 from 3-point land.
The Sycamores raced to a 16-4 lead in the opening 5:06 of the game with Stephens capping the run with a steal and a layup.
TU cut the deficit to 24-16 on Brown’s triple at the 12:23 mark to trail by eight. But Indiana State went on an 18-2 run over the next 5:47 to go up 42-18. ISU made seven of its 10 shots while the Pioneers made only one of its nine attempts during that span.
Indiana State would take a 53-26 lead into halftime and would push the lead out to as many as 38 (72-34) midway through the second half.
Tusculum will play its second exhibition game when the Pioneers host NAIA Tennessee Wesleyan University at 11 a.m. Monday for Education Day at Pioneer Arena. The Pioneers will host several elementary schools for the exhibition.
Tusculum is picked to finish third in the South Atlantic Conference in the league’s preseason coaches’ poll released on Tuesday.
Legiste has been named to the Preseason All-SAC third team as selected by the league’s media relations directors.
The Pioneers received 116 total points and are tied for third in a vote by the conference’s 13 head coaches. Tusculum returns 10 lettermen and three starters from last year’s 19-8 squad which finished third in the conference for a second straight season.
Lincoln Memorial is the favorite to win the title this season as the Railsplitters received 143 points including 11 first place votes. Wingate is second with 121 points and one first place vote. Tusculum and Carson-Newman are tied for third with 116 points each. Newberry is fifth with 105, followed by Lenoir-Rhyne (84), Catawba (82), Anderson (65 – one 1st place vote), Limestone (65), Coker (35), Mars Hill (35), UVA Wise (24) and SAC newcomer Emory & Henry (23).
Legiste, a 6-foot-7, 235-pound junior from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, earned All-SAC third team honors last season while leading the Pioneers in blocked shots, averaging 1.4 per game (3rd in SAC). He played in 27 games off the bench where he averaged 9.9 points and shot 57.3 percent from the floor (5th in SAC), including 14-of-29 from 3-point territory (48.3%). Legiste also grabbed 4.1 rebounds per contest and tallied nine games in double-figure scoring.
He has totaled 449 points and 222 rebounds in his 47-game career with the Pioneers. His 63 career blocked shots are the sixth-most in TU history and has a .547 career field goal percentage including 22-of-53 from 3-point land (41.5%).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL Pioneers Picked 9th
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Tusculum University women’s basketball team has been picked to finish ninth in the South Atlantic Conference Preseason Coaches Poll, the SAC office announced Tuesday.
Guard Mya Belton was selected second-team preseason All-SAC in voting conducted by the media relations offices of the 13 SAC member schools.
The Pioneers finished tied for eighth in the SAC last season with a 10-14 league record and were eliminated by Wingate in the conference tournament quarterfinals to finish at 12-17 overall. Tusculum turned around a slow start to 2021-22 season by upsetting eventual Southeast Region champion and national quarterfinalist North Georgia in early December, and ran off five straight wins late in the year to earn a spot in the conference tournament as the eighth seed.
Coach Meagan Price begins her third season with three starters and six regulars back from last year’s team. Tusculum has bolstered its lineup with the addition of a pair of transfers, along with four freshmen.
Belton, a graduate student from Blythewood, South Carolina, is the top returning scorer for the Pioneers at 12.1 points per game. Belton was the lone Pioneer to start all 29 games last season and finished second in the SAC in rebounds per game (9.3) and fourth in blocked shots (1.66 per game). Belton finished in double figures 20 times and had nine double-doubles. The 5-9 Belton enters her final season at Tusculum with 730 points and 122 3-pointers in 99 career games.
Carson-Newman (27-6, 20-4 SAC) earned the top spot in the preseason poll, earning seven first-place votes and 139 points to edge out Wingate (24-6, 21-3 SAC), which had the other six first-place votes and 136 points. Anderson (21-10, 19-5 SAC) received 116 points and took third place in the poll, followed by Catawba (23-7, 19-5 SAC) in fourth with 113 points and Limestone (17-11, 14-10 SAC) in fifth with 93 points.
Lincoln Memorial (10-17, 8-16 SAC) grabbed sixth place with 79 points, trailed by Lenoir-Rhyne (11-15, 10-14 SAC) in seventh with 74 points and Newberry (12-16, 12-12 SAC) in eighth with 71 points. Tusculum shared ninth place with UVA Wise (12-16, 12-12 SAC) with 60 points, followed by Coker (6-20, 5-19 SAC) in 11th with 33 points and Mars Hill (1-25, 1-23 SAC) in 12th with 27 points. Longtime Division III member Emory & Henry joined the SAC for the 2022-23 season and was last in the poll with 13 points.
Carson-Newman’s Braelyn Wykle, a former South Greene standout, is a first-team preseason All-SAC selection.
Tusculum will open its 2022-23 season by participating in the SAC/Conference Carolinas Challenge at Catawba Nov. 11-12. The Pioneers will face Mount Olive in their season opener on Friday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m., and will play their home opener against Regent on Friday, Nov. 18 at 5 p.m. at Pioneer Arena. Tusculum’s conference slate tips off on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Lincoln Memorial, and concludes on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Catawba ahead of the SAC Championship tournament.
BASKETBALL TICKETS Season Tickets On Sale
Season tickets for the 2022-23 Tusculum University men’s and women’s basketball seasons are available online at www.TusculumPioneers.com.
Season passes will give fans access to all 28 home games. This season will include several promotional dates including the South Atlantic Conference / Peach Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Challenge as well as rivalry doubleheaders with Carson-Newman and Lincoln Memorial.
Season tickets are $88 per pass which is a $9 savings. Single-game tickets are available online and may be purchased in advance or at the gate on the day of the game(s) which opens one hour prior to tip-off. Credit and Debit Card purchases only through HomeTown Ticketing, the official ticket provider for Tusculum Athletics. No cash transactions.
For more information, contact Tusculum assistant athletic director Jenna Restivo at jrestivo@tusculum.edu or 423-636-7300 x-5291.
FOOTBALL Simmons Honored
NASHVILLE — Tusculum University quarterback Tre Simmons has been named the College Football Offensive Player of the Week by the Tennessee Sportswriters Association.
Simmons, a sophomore from Tampa, Florida, accounted for four touchdowns to lead Tusculum to a 49-14 South Atlantic Conference win over Erskine College last Saturday. The TU signal caller went 20-for-29 for 289 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He ran for 40 yards on nine carries while also hauling in a 20-yard touchdown catch. He completed TD tosses covering 52, 35 and 49 yards.
Simmons has passed for 1,933 yards this season, which is tops in the South Atlantic Conference and 33rd in the country. His 214.8 passing yards per game average leads the SAC and is 41st in NCAA Division II. He also leads the league in touchdown passes (17 – 24th in NCAA II), completions per game (16.44 cpg – 45th in NCAA II), points responsible for per game (13.3 ppg – 40th in NCAA II) and total offense (245.6 ypg – 37th in NCAA II).
The Pioneers are 8-1 overall for the first time in program history and have won their last six games. TU is ranked sixth in the NCAA II Super Region 2 Poll and the Pioneers’ victory total (8) are tied for the third-most in a season.
Tusculum will travel to Mars Hill (6-2, 6-1 SAC) on Saturday for a 1 p.m. with the winner claiming the SAC Mountain Division title and a berth in next week’s SAC Championship Game. The Pioneers have won six straight games and are ranked sixth in the latest NCAA Super Region 2 Poll.
VOLLEYBALL Tusculum 3 Limestone 0
GAFFNEY, S.C. — The Tusculum women’s volleyball team extended its winning streak to four matches and ended the regular season with a 25-22, 25-23, 25-18 sweep of Limestone on Tuesday.
The Pioneers improve to 13-11 overall and 12-6 in SAC matches, while the Saints drop to 10-10, 7-10.
Carli Pigza recorded 13 kills and 13 digs. The graduate student fired on a .542 hitting clip, with no errors in 24 swings. Emiah Burrowes had 10 kills, and middles Martina Foster and Raven Chance tallied six kills on 15 attempts with zero miscues.
Elise Carmichael led the Tusculum setting duo with 17 assists, just ahead of 15 from Samantha Bunch. Foster and Carmichael landed the TU aces. Burrowes had 14 digs, while Pigza, Carly Sosnowski and Bunch each had 10.
Tusculum has clinched the No. 3 seed in the Mountain Division for the SAC tournament. The Pioneers await the No. 2 seed in the Piedmont (either Anderson or Lenoir-Rhyne) for Monday’s quarterfinal destination.