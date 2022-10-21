The Tusculum Pioneers football team will host South Atlantic Conference newcomer Emory & Henry for homecoming at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Field.
The Pioneers (6-1, 4-1 SAC) are riding a four-game winning streak, but had to hold off a pesky UVA Wise team last week as the Sons of Davy Crockett prevailed 10-9.
The Tusculum defense recorded three interceptions in the second half while Joslyn Mira blocked a field goal with 58 seconds remaining to preserve the one-point win. The Pioneers are off to their best start in 19 years and look to remain tied for the top spot in the SAC Mountain Division standings.
Emory & Henry has been the surprise of the conference in its first season as a league member. The Wasps, picked to finish last in the SAC coaches preseason poll, are 4-3 overall and 3-2 the league with victories over Catawba, UVA Wise and Wingate. They gave defending SAC champion Newberry all it could handle in a 26-23 double overtime loss to the No. 9 Wolves.
Emory & Henry had its three-game winning streak halted last week with a 49-14 loss at Mars Hill.
Mars Hill racked up nearly 500 yards offense (272 passing, 226 rushing), while the Wasps generated just 214 yards.
Emory & Henry quarterback Kyle Short has emerged as the SAC's top passer, averaging 205.4 yards per game with a league-best 12 touchdowns. His favorite target has been Tmahdae Penn, who leads the conference in receiving yards per game (74.9 ypg) and is tied for second with four TD grabs.
Short has completed 102 of 187 passes with just four interceptions.
Defensively, the Wasps have three of the top five tacklers in the SAC led by linebacker Ivan Phillips, who is second in the league with 63 tackles. Defensive back Addison Knicely is third in the league with 58 tackles, while linebacker A.J. Burgess is fourth with 57 stops.
Emory & Henry is tied with Tusculum for the SAC-lead with three defensive touchdowns.
Freshman kicker Trace Butcher is making a push for All-Conference honors as he leads the SAC in scoring with 46 points. He has connected on 10 of 13 field goal tries and is 16 of 17 on extra points.
THE SERIES
The Pioneers and Wasps renew a rivalry that dates back to 1915.
This will be the 17th meeting between the two schools, but the first in 72 years. Emory & Henry leads the series 13-3, including wins in the last eight meetings.
The two teams last met on Oct. 28, 1950, when the Wasps won 47-0.
SCOUTING THE PIONEERS
The Tusculum defense is listed among the leaders in the SAC in several statistical categories, including first in the country with 13 interceptions. The Pioneers are also tops in the conference in turnover margin (+6 - 19th in NCAA II), fumble recoveries (6 - 38th in NCAA II), turnovers gained (19 - 5th in NCAA II) and team passing efficiency defense (85.55 - 3rd in NCAA II).
Tusculum is ranked sixth nationally in defensive touchdowns (3 - 1st in SAC), 16th in scoring defense (15.1 ppg - 2nd in SAC), 16th in red zone defense (.625 - 2nd in SAC), 16th in pass defense (156.1 ypg - 4th in SAC), 23rd in total defense (279.9 ypg - 4th in SAC), 30th in team tackles for loss (7.7 tpg - 5th SAC) and 30th in first down defense (109 - 4th in SAC).
Linebacker Wesley Scott has emerged as TU's top tackler with 57 tackles, averaging 8.1 per game (2nd in SAC), including 24 over the last two weeks. He has nine tackles for loss with one sack.
Junior Jermaine Witherspoon is second with 38 tackles, including 11 last month at Barton, and has an interception. He did not play at UVA Wise due to injury.
Preseason All-SAC defensive lineman Dajavon White leads the team with nine tackles for loss (8th in SAC) and four sacks. His 25 total tackles are fifth on the team, and he has three QB hurries and a blocked kick.
Trejen Fox-Birdwell has been a force on the defensive front for the Pioneers this year. He has 24 tackles including eight behind the line of scrimmage, three sacks and is second with five QB hurries. He also lettered on the TU baseball team as a pitcher last spring.
Nine Pioneers have recorded an interception this season led by Adrian Robinson, whose three picks are second in the conference and 21st in the nation. His twin brother, Andrae, is tied for second on the team with two interceptions, including one he returned for a 97-yard touchdown at Catawba (longest in TU history).
The Robinsons have established a rare feat on two occasions this season with two siblings each recording an interception in the same game. The duo did it at Catawba and followed with repeating the feat last week at UVA Wise.
Tusculum defensive back Ty'Korian Brown also has two interceptions this season.
On offense, Tusculum is ranked among the SAC leaders in scoring offense (30.1 ppg - 4th in SAC), total offense (377.0 ypg - 4th in SAC), passing offense (196.6 ypg - 4th in SAC), rushing offense (180.4 ypg - 6th in SAC / 44th in NCAA II), first down offense (141 - 2nd in SAC) and fourth down offense (57% - 2nd in SAC / 43rd in NCAA II).
Sophomore quarterback Tre Simmons leads the SAC in total offense (224.7 ypg). He is second in touchdown passes (11 - 40th in NCAA II), third in passing yards (1,337 - 48th in NCAA II) and third in points responsible for (78).
Sixteen players have recorded a catch this season for the Pioneers led by All-SAC choice Justice Parham. Parham has 16 receptions for 229 yards and three TDs (4th in SAC). In his TU career, he has made 85 catches for 1,390 yards (14th in TU history), which includes 15 TD receptions (T7th in TU history). He did not play last week at UVA Wise due to injury.
Sophomore Tyler Ajiero leads Tusculum with 17 receptions and is with 253 receiving yards and a TD.
Sophomore Tyler Burke has 16 catches for a team-best 253 yards (15.8 ypc) and two TDs.
Graduate student Maurice Gomillion has rushed for 1,280 yards (11th in TU history) and nine TDs in his career on 303 carries (10th in TU history). He also has 47 receptions for 476 yards and three TDs. This season, he has rushed for 202 yards on 47 attempts (4.3 ypc).
Senior Cortney Jackson earned All-SAC second team honors in 2021 in the TU backfield. This season, he has carried the ball 58 times for a team-best 358 yards and a team best five TDs (T5th in SAC).
Jackson has rushed for 915 yards and 12 TDs in his 18-game career at Tusculum. He needs 85 rushing yards to become the 14th player in program history with 1,000 for his career.
TICKETS
Tickets can be purchased online through HomeTown Ticketing on the Tusculum Athletic website at: www.TusculumPioneers.com/information/tickets
All ticket purchases (online and in person) are credit card only. Cash will not be accepted at the gate. Gates open at noon.
Admission is $15, and $10 for ages 65 and older and for ages 6-12. Ages 5 and under are admitted free. Tusculum students are admitted free with valid Tusculum ID.