GREENVILLE, S.C. — Catawba’s Javeon Jones scored a game-high 22 points, including 16 in the second half, as the Indians defeated the Tusculum Pioneers 84-73 in the South Atlantic Conference men’s basketball tournament semifinals on Saturday night at Timmons Arena.
Catawba (22-7) avenged an 89-77 loss to Tusculum at Catawba on Feb. 25. The Indians went on to defeat UVA Wise 101-69 in Sunday’s championship game.
Tusculum, now 16-11 after having a six-game winning streak snapped, will await word Sunday night of a possible NCAA Division II postseason berth.
Jones also finished with nine rebounds and four assists for Catawba on Saturday. Adrian Scarborough, DeAngelo Epps and Peyton Gerald each scored 13 points, while Kris Robinson added nine points, including 7-of-7 from the free throw line.
Catawba shot 40 percent for the game and made only two 3-pointers (in 15 tries), but the Indians shots 74 percent 26-of-35 from the free throw line, including 18-of-22 in the second half.
Tusculum senior Justin Mitchell scored 20 points off the bench on 8-of-12 shooting and grabbed six rebounds. Connor Jordan had 18 points and a career-high nine rebounds. He also dished out four assists and went 6-of-8 from the free throw line.
Tusculum freshman Kyle Brown added 12 points and a season-best nine rebounds, while Jalen Crowder hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points while posting a career-best six rebounds.
All-SAC first team forward Inady Legiste played 19 foul-plagued minutes and was held to seven points and five rebounds before fouling out.
Catawba Indians went on a 7-0 run just before halftime and led 33-31 at the break.
Catawba led by as many as 12 points early in the second half.
Tusculum cut the lead to 56-53 halfway through the second half when Legiste hit a 3-pointer and the Pioneers went 8-of-8 from the free throw line.
Catawba stretched its lead back to double digits, 67-56, with 6:11 left. The Pioneers worked the deficit down to six on three occasions but got no closer as the Indians made nine of their final 11 free throws.
Tusculum finished the game shooting 37 percent, including 5-of-24 from 3-point territory, and hit 18-of-24 free throws.
Tusculum held a 48-45 edge in rebounding but committed 15 turnovers that led to 16 points for Catawba.
The NCAA II Tournament field will be announced on Sunday night at www.NCAA.com. Entering the weekend, the Pioneers were the No. 8 ranked team in the Southeast Region, while Catawba was sixth.
ALL-TOURNAMENT
Jordan was named to the all-tournament team along with Jones (MVP), Epps and Gerald from Catawba, Bradley Dean and Luke Lawson from UVA Wise, and Martez Brown from Lincoln Memorial.
Jordan, a junior from Morristown, averaged 15.5 points per game in the tournament.
In Wednesday’s 73-71 quarterfinal win over Wingate, Jordan scored 13 points and hit the game-winning free throws with 2.2 seconds left. He went 5-of-10 from the field and also recorded two rebounds and two assists.
Jordan finished the season second on the team in scoring at 12.3 points per game. His .878 free throw percentage was tops on the team and was the fifth-best average in school history.
Jordan led Tusculum with 32 steals, averaging 1.19 per contest. He finished the season shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from 3-point territory. He also averaged three rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.