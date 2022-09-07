ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University senior Brianna Garcia has been named the South Atlantic Conference Offensive Player of the Week in women’s soccer for the week ending Sept. 4, the SAC office announced Tuesday.
Garcia, a forward from Acworth, Georgia, scored two second-half goals to help the Pioneers rally for a 3-2 victory over West Alabama Friday afternoon. Garcia scored in 51st and 53rd minutes to erase a 2-1 halftime deficit, after assisting on a goal by Taylor Youmans just 1:58 into the match.
Garcia is tied for second in the SAC in both goals (four) and points (10) through three matches, and has scored a goal in each of the Pioneers’ three contests. Tusculum is off to a 3-0-0 start for the first time since 2004.
The Pioneers will attempt to open the season with four consecutive wins for the first time since 2001 when they host Lenoir-Rhyne in their SAC opener at 5 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Field.
Tusculum is ranked eighth in the Southeast Region in the inaugural United Soccer Coaches Division II regional rankings of the 2022 season.
Tusculum is ranked in the United Soccer Coaches regional poll for the first time since the 2018 season, when the Pioneers were ranked as high as sixth in the early part of the year.
Columbus State is the top-ranked team in the region, followed by Catawba, Wingate and Flagler. UNC Pembroke is ranked fifth, with North Georgia in sixth and Limestone seventh. Following Tusculum are Lander in ninth and Anderson 10th.
VOLLEYBALL Mars Hill 3 Tusculum 2
Eight Tusculum players recorded at least one career-high in a 25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 25-27, 7-15 loss to Mars Hill on Tuesday.
The Pioneers fall to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in SAC play, while the Lions improve to 5-0, 1-0.
Carly Sosnowski surpassed the 40-dig mark for the first time in her career. Her 41 digs are tied for the eighth-most in a five-set match in program history. Peyton Gash (17), McKayla Willey (4) and Amiranee Au (1) tied or bested their previous best kills, Samantha Bunch upped her new high to 22 assists, while both she and Martina Foster landed their first collegiate service aces. Carli Pigza recorded her first double-double with 16 kills and a career-best 10 digs. She swung at a five-year high of 61 attempts.
Au also scooped up a personal record seven digs. Emiah Burrowes tallied two solo blocks, to go along with two block assists, with Foster (4) and Willey (2) credited with their respective blocking bests.
Other totals of note are Burrowes’ 15 kills and 14 digs, alongside Elise Carmichael’s 31 assists, 11 digs, and four aces. Bailey Parker also assisted on three blocks in just one set. In the fourth set alone, Gash went 4-for-5 on swings, while Sosnowski notched a best of 10 digs.
The teams combined for 41 ties and 19 lead changes. The second and fourth sets alone accounted for 28 and 12, respectively.
Tusculum continues its SAC stretch with a weekend visit to Virginia. Friday night will feature a showdown with the newest member of the league, Emory & Henry. The following afternoon, the Pioneers will face the UVA Wise Cavaliers.