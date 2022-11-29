ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University’s Inady Legiste has been named the South Atlantic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. He earns this honor for the first time this season and second time in his career.
Legiste, a 6-foot-7 junior forward from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, posted his second double-double of the season and third of his career in Tusculum’s 106-83 home win over Lees-McRae on Saturday.
The 2022 All-SAC honoree accounted for 20 points and a career-best 13 rebounds as the Pioneers moved to 3-0 for the third time in the last four years. Legiste shot 9-of-16 from the floor and recorded three blocked shots.
Legiste is averaging 18 points per game (3rd in SAC) and is hauling in nine rebounds per contest (2nd in SAC).
Tusculum (3-0, 0-0 SAC) will open conference play at nationally-ranked Lincoln Memorial at 4 p.m. Saturday in Harrogate.
Pioneers 4th In Poll
BRISTOL — The Tusculum men’s basketball team moved up one spot and is ranked fourth in this week’s D2SIDA Southeast Region Media Poll.
The Pioneers (3-0, 0-0 SAC) received 41 total points and are one of seven South Atlantic Conference teams mentioned in his week’s rankings. TU moved to 3-0 for the third time in the past four years with Saturday’s 106-83 win over Lees-McRae.
Augusta is the top-ranked team in the region as the Jaguars received 60 points and all six first place votes. Lincoln Memorial is second with 53 points, followed by UNC Pembroke (49), Tusculum, Lander (27), North Georgia (27), Young Harris (19), Coker (10), Columbus State (9) and Flagler (8).
SAC teams receiving votes include Catawba, UVA Wise, Wingate and Lenoir-Rhyne.
The D2SIDA Poll is for publicity purposes only and is not used in the selection process for the NCAA Division II postseason.
WOMEN Pioneers 6th In Poll
WINGATE, N.C. — The Tusculum University women’s basketball team climbed two positions to sixth in this week’s D2SIDA Southeast Region Media Poll, released Monday.
The Pioneers (5-1) defeated a pair of region opponents this weekend at the Young Harris Classic, beating the host Mountain Lions 61-46 on Saturday and defeating Georgia College, ranked sixth in last week’s region poll, by a score of 67-46 on Sunday.
This week’s rankings are divided evenly between five South Atlantic Conference teams and five Peach Belt Conference members. Conference Carolinas does not have any teams ranked for the second straight week.
North Georgia (5-0) continues to lead the Southeast Region rankings this week, with Catawba (6-0) in second and Lenoir-Rhyne (6-0) up from seventh to third. Wingate (4-1) dropped from a tie to second into fourth place, while Georgia Southwestern (3-1) fell one position to fifth.
Tusculum has 27 points in this week’s poll and moved up two spots to sixth, passing Georgia College (6-1) which fell to seventh from sixth. Carson-Newman (3-3) fell to eighth following a pair of losses, with Columbus State (4-1) and Augusta (4-1) entering the rankings this week at ninth and 10th.
The D2SIDA Poll is for publicity purposes only and is not used in the selection process for the NCAA Division II postseason.
Tusculum hosts Lander at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pioneer Arena. The Pioneers open their SAC schedule at Lincoln Memorial at 2 p.m. Saturday in Harrogate.