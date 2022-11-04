A trip to the South Atlantic Conference championship game is on the line when the Tusculum Pioneers make the short trip over Sam's Gap to take on the Mars Hill Lions at Meares Stadium at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The SAC Mountain Division crown will be decided as the Pioneers and Lions square off for a 39th time.
Tusculum (8-1 overall, 6-1 SAC) has won its last six games for the longest active winning streak in the conference. Meanwhile, Mars Hill (6-2, 6-1 SAC) has posted four straight wins (3rd longest in SAC).
The SAC Piedmont Division title also comes down to a winner-take-all contest as No. 22 Newberry travels to No. 20 Wingate this week.
The Pioneers scored 35 unanswered points in last week's 49-14 win over Erskine on Tusculum's Senior Day. Quarterback Tre Simmons accounted for four touchdowns, while Ryan Dolce had a pair of interceptions.
Mars Hill gutted out a tough 20-16 road win last week at UVA Wise. Jervon Newton rushed for a season-high 151 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown. Landon Honeycutt had a season-best 13 tackles, including 2.5 for loss and a sack.
SCOUTING THE PIONEERS
Tusculum will be vying for the program's second SAC Mountain Division title in the last three seasons.
Besides a trip to the SAC championship game being on the line, Tusculum is looking to add to their resume for a potential NCAA Division II playoff berth. The Pioneers are ranked sixth in the latest NCAA Super Region 2 Poll and are one of three SAC teams listed, including No. 3 Wingate and No. 9 Limestone. With no automatic berth and the top-seven teams advancing to the playoffs, the Pioneers control their destiny.
The Pioneers are riding a six-game winning streak for the first time in 19 years and could tie the school single-season mark for wins in a season (9 - 2003 & 2008) as well as the longest winning streak in program history (7 in 2003).
It has been a balanced approach for the Pioneers this season with a vaulted offense to go along with one of the top defenses in the country.
Tusculum leads the nation with 18 interceptions as well as team passing efficiency defense (80.95). The Pioneers are second in the country with 24 caused turnovers and their +8 turnover margin is best in the SAC and 12th in NCAA II.
Coach Jerry Odom's hard-hitting defense has been turning turnovers into offense with the Pioneers converting 24 turnovers into 73 points, including four defensive touchdowns (1st in SAC / 4th in NCAA II). Tusculum has forced at least one turnover in eight of its nine games this season with the only turnover-less outing coming in a loss to Wingate (Sep. 17).
Tusculum is also ranked 10th in the country in scoring defense (14.3 ppg - 2nd in SAC), 12th in total defense (263.4 ypg - 2nd in SAC), 12th in pass defense (148.0 ypg - 3rd in SAC), 21st in first down defense (137 - 3rd in SAC), 22nd in red zone defense (.684 - 2nd in SAC), 39th in 3rd down defense (.336 - 3rd in SAC) and 40th in rushing defense (115.4 ypg - 3rd in SAC).
Last week, the Pioneers limited Erskine to 202 total yards, including 22 yards in a scoreless second half for the Flying Fleet.
Leading the way on defense has been linebacker Wesley Scott, Tusculum's top tackler with 74, averaging 8.2 per game (2nd in SAC), including 10.3 tpg over the last four games. He has a team-best 11 tackles for loss with one sack and is tied for the team lead with six quarterback hurries.
Scott posted a team-best nine tackles two weeks ago vs Emory & Henry and returned an interception for a 35-yard touchdown. For his efforts, he was named the SAC Defensive Player of the Week.
Dolce is second on the roster with his 43 tackles, including four for loss and a sack. He is tied for the team lead with three interceptions. In Tusculum's 50-17 win at Catawba, he posted six tackles including a forced fumble and returned an interception for a 72-yard touchdown (5th longest in TU history).
Ten Pioneers have recorded an interception this season led by Dolce and the Robinson Twins (Andrae & Adrian) who have three picks apiece (4th in SAC / 46th in NCAA II). Against Catawba, Andrae returned a pick for a school-record 97-yard touchdown.
The Robinsons have established a rare feat on two occasions this season with two siblings each recording an interception in the same game. The duo did it at Catawba and repeated the feat at UVA Wise.
On offense, Tusculum is listed among the SAC leaders, including scoring offense (32.8 ppg - 2nd in SAC / 38th in NCAA II), total offense (405.4 ypg - 2nd in SAC / 47th in NCAA II), passing offense (226.9 ypg - 2nd in SAC), rushing offense (178.6 ypg - 6th in SAC / 44th in NCAA II), first down offense (182 - 2nd in SAC) and fourth down offense (63% - 2nd in SAC / 24th in NCAA II).
Simmons, a sophomore, leads the SAC in total offense (245.6 ypg - 37th in NCAA II). He is also first in the SAC in touchdown passes (17 - 24th in NCAA II), total passing yards (1,933 - 33rd in NCAA II), passing yards per game (214.8 ypg - 41st in NCAA II), points responsible for (120 - 34th in NCAA II), points responsible for per game (13.3 ppg - 40th in NCAA II) and completions per game (16.44 cpg - 45th in NCAA II).
Simmons passed for a season-high 307 yards and three touchdowns against Emory & Henry two weeks ago and has completed a TD toss in eight of his nine starts this year, including three last week against Erskine. He also hauled in a 20-yard TD pass from Kemani Brown against the Fleet.
In Simmons' 18-game collegiate career, he has passed for 2,709 yards (8th in TU history) and 25 touchdowns (6th in TU history) against 11 interceptions (T9th in TU history). His 3,114 total offensive yards are the seventh-most by a Pioneer.
In the offensive backfield, Marist College transfer Mekhai Johnson has emerged as Tusculum's top all-purpose runner. He has totaled 771 all-purpose yards this year (85.7 ypg - 10th in SAC) including a season-best 156 yards vs Emory & Henry. He rushed for 78 yards on eight carries including a 5-yard touchdown. He also hauled in a 78-yard TD reception for the 14th longest catch in school history. Last week against Erskine, he tallied 147 all-purpose yards (81 rushing, 20 receiving, 46 kick returns).
Johnson has 495 rushing yards (6th in SAC) including a team-high six TD carries (6th in SAC). In his last six games, he has run for 444 yards and four touchdowns. His seven total touchdowns have him first on the team in scoring (42 pts).
Graduate student Maurice Gomillion has run for 1,387 yards (8th in TU history) in his career on 320 carries (10th in TU history) and nine touchdowns. He has also made 53 receptions for 508 yards and three TDs. This season, he has rushed for 371 yards on 73 attempts (5.1 ypc).
Sophomore Cortney Jackson earned All-SAC second team honors in 2021 in the TU backfield. This season, he has carried the ball 58 times for 358 yards and five TDs (T5th in SAC). He rushed for 79 yards at Catawba including a 67-yard touchdown run. He has missed the last two games due to injury and is listed as day-to-day.
