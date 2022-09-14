The Tusculum University women’s volleyball team earned its third straight South Atlantic Conference victory on Tuesday night, defeating Lincoln Memorial University 22-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-18.
The Pioneers improve to 3-5 overall and 3-2 in the SAC, while the Railsplitters drop to 3-8, 1-2.
Tusculum's Emiah Burrowes collected 17 kills on a .577 hitting percentage, adding 13 digs and two blocks (one solo, one assist). Martina Foster racked up a career-high 15 kills with no errors for a .625 clip, while adding two aces, two digs and five blocks (one solo, four assists).
Carli Pigza (8), Camryn Hughes (6), Raven Chance (5), Peyton Gash (4), and Samantha Bunch (1) rounded out the offense. Hughes has totaled six kills in each of the last three matches, while Bunch’s kill is a collegiate first.
Steering the TU firepower were Elise Carmichael and Bunch with 29 and 19 assists, respectively. Carmichael tied her season-high four aces, followed by Foster (2), Carly Sosnowski (2) and Bunch (1).
Defensively, Sosnowski was on par with Burrowes’ 13 digs, ahead of Pigza and Bunch with eight each. Gash is credited with the second-most blocks in the match, assisting in three stops. Burrowes and Chance also finished with multiple rejections.
Making moves in the program record book are Carmichael and Sosnowski. The setter now has 121 aces through her four years, climbing to sixth place all-time, and her 1,494 assists are good for ninth. Sosnowski has leapt up to the sixth spot in recorded history with 1,211 digs at Tusculum.
Tusculum will host the Limestone Saints (4-2, 1-2 SAC) at 7 p.m. Friday.