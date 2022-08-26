BRISTOL — The Tusculum University women’s soccer team opened its 2022 season in record fashion as the Pioneers routed King University 7-0 in non-conference play on Thursday.
Taylor Youmans had a goal and tied the school single-game record with three assists in her collegiate debut, and newcomers Sydney Grant, Marja Enste and Rosy Wodhams also scored for the Pioneers, who received two goals from Bailey Bylotas and a goal from Brianna Garcia.
The victory for the Pioneers was their largest since an 8-0 win at Barton on October 9, 2010 and was Tusculum’s largest-ever win in a season opener. The Pioneers (1-0-0) outshot the Tornado (0-1-0) by a 15-1 margin to avenge a 2-1 home overtime loss to King last season.
Pioneer keeper Grayson Patterson was seldom tested en route to her first career shutout, saving the only shot attempt from the Tornado midway through the first half.
The three assists from Youmans tied the program record set eight previous times, most recently by Tramicka James against Pfeiffer on Sept. 16, 2009.
Tusculum had the first shot of the game in the 12th minute, but Emma Whitaker’s attempt from 25 yards sailed over the goal. Just over a minute later, the Pioneers were awarded a corner kick and took a 1-0 lead at 12:59 when Enste’s service caromed off the hands of King keeper Kristal Garcia.
Grant had a chance to extend the Tusculum lead to 2-0 in the 16th minute, but her header off a cross from Garcia was collected by King’s Garcia. Tusculum would get the second goal at 20:20 as Youmans took possession near the goal line and played a pass by the keeper to a wide-open Bylotas, who deposited the ball inside the far post for a 2-0 advantage.
King did not have a shot attempt until the 31st minute, when a try from long range by the Tornado’s Mackenzie Winters was pulled in on an easy hop by Patterson.
Tusculum stretched its lead to 3-0 with 1:27 remaining in the half as a free kick by Enste off a foul by King was played by Wodhams for the goal in her Pioneer debut.
In the second half, Grant put a shot from a sharp angle off the crossbar in the 52nd minute. Just moments later, Grant won a free ball in the box and crossed to a wide-open Garcia who made it 4-0 Pioneers at 53:36.
Grant was finally rewarded off a turnover at 55:23 as Youmans pulled out the keeper at the line and crossed to a wide-open Grant for a tap-in for a 5-0 Tusculum lead. Just over 90 seconds later, another turnover led to Youmans connecting with Bylotas, whose first shot hit the far post but the rebound came back to her and she made it 6-0 at 57-16.
Youmans tacked on the Pioneers’ seventh goal with 10:19 remaining as she intercepted a goal kick and fired home her first career goal at Tusculum. From there, the Pioneers substituted liberally as 30 different players participated in the contest.
King keeper Garcia finished the match with two saves, while Tusculum had a 2-1 edge in corner kicks. The Pioneers were whistled for 11 fouls to eight by the Tornado in the caution-free match.
Tusculum will play a non-conference match at Young Harris at 2 p.m. Sunday.