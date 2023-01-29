LEXINGTON, Va. — The Tusculum University men’s and women’s indoor track & field teams competed in the VMI Winter Classic on Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, Tusculum posted four school-record performances and earned another NCAA Division II qualifier.
Daryl Smith Jr. broke his own school record in the men’s triple jump and Adrian Gumm set another program throwing record in the men’s weight throw, while Theresa Green-White claimed the program record in the women’s 60 meters and Emily Coddington won the women’s 1000 meters while breaking her own mark in the event.
Marquel Pittman became the third Pioneer to post an NCAA qualifying time in the men’s 60 meters this season as he advanced to Saturday’s finals. Tusculum will resume competition at the VMI Winter Classic at 9:00 Saturday morning, during which 12 men’s and 10 women’s events will be conducted.
On Saturday, the Pioneers did not establish any school records, but they did receive a victory in the men’s 400 meters from Zackary Nelson along with a third-place finish in the 60 meters from Marquel Pittman.
Tusculum will return to VMI to compete in the Winter Relays on Friday and Saturday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL LIMESTONE 69 TUSCULUM 59
The Limestone University men’s basketball team connected on a dozen 3-pointers, including eight in the second half, en route to a South Atlantic Conference win on Saturday at Pioneer Arena.
Limestone (9-11, 4-6 SAC) avenges a 71-67 loss to the Pioneers (10-8, 6-5 SAC) 23 days ago in Gaffney. LU snaps a three-game losing streak to Tusculum while also notching its first win in Greeneville since 1998.
Five Saints scored in double figures led by Ben Gahlert’s 15-point performance as he went 3-for-4 from 3-point territory and 4-of-5 from the charity stripe. LU went 12-of-20 from beyond the arc for the game while making eight straight treys in the second half.
Tusculum was led by junior Inady Legiste as he recorded his school-record 11th double-double of the year with 16 points and 12 rebounds. He posted three steals and matched a career-best with four blocked shots. He was the only Pioneer to go to the free throw line on the day as he went 8-of-10 from the charity stripe.
Legiste has recorded 12 double-doubles in his career which are tied for the seventh most in program history.
Tusculum’s Connor Jordan added 11 points, while Kobe Funderburk connected on three treys and finished with a season-high 11 points.
Tusculum plays at Emory & Henry for the first time in 43 years at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Pioneers will be looking to avenge last month’s 78-75 home loss to the Wasps, who are playing in their first season as a South Atlantic Conference member.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL LIMESTONE 74 TUSCULUM 68
Reagan McCray scored 15 of her game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter as Limestone moved within a half game of Tusculum for second place in the South Atlantic Conference Mountain Division standings.
Five players finished in double figures for the Saints (11-9, 6-4 SAC), who snapped a four-game road losing streak by holding the Pioneers (16-5, 7-4 SAC) to 35.4 percent shooting for the game, including 3-for-16 in the fourth quarter.
McCray was 4-for-5 from the field with two 3-pointers and 5-for-6 at the foul line in the final period.
Blayre Shultz and Jami Tham led Tusculum with 19 points apiece, with Tham adding a game-high 12 rebounds for her 21st consecutive double-double.
Mya Belton added 13 points and seven rebounds and Deidre Cheremond added 13 points in 14 minutes off the bench for the Pioneers, who led by as many as eight points in the fourth quarter before the Saints rallied and finished off the sweep of the season series.
Belton hit three 3-pointers to pass Nikki Van Dyne (177 from 2007-09) into fourth place on the Tusculum career 3-point list with 179. Belton also blocked two shots and is five shy of tying the career record of 141 set by Stephany Neptune from 2005-09.
Tusculum plays at Emory & Henry at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
WOMEN’S BOWLING Pioneers 7th
VALLEY PARK, Mo. — The Tusculum University women’s bowling team finished seventh at the 2023 Columbia 300 Saints Invite. The three-day, 12-team tournament was held at the Bowlero Lakeside and hosted by Maryville-St. Louis.
The Pioneers closed the traditional round on Sunday morning with a 902-827 win over Upper Iowa. Allison Robbins led the charge for the Pioneers as she bowled a 256. Savannah Price added a 186 while Alexa Tieto bowled 171.
Tusculum squared off against No. 22 Lincoln Memorial in the first round of bracket play where the Railsplitters held off a late TU rallied to win 4-3 in a Best-of-7 Baker Playoff format. The Pioneers won the first game 213-201, before LMU won the next three games to take a 3-1 advantage. TU bounced back with a 202-185 win in the fifth game and forced a deciding game with a 210-162 win in the sixth. But LMU closed out the match with a 188-170 decision to advance.
Tusculum squared off against Wright State in the seventh place game as the Pioneers prevailed 4 ½ -1 ½. TU won the first two games before the Pioneers and the Raiders tied 179-179 in the third game. WSU captured the fourth game 167-141, but TU won the final two games to secure the seventh place finish.
Robbins was Tusculum’s top finisher in the tournament individual standings as she posted a six-game pin-fall of 1,157 for a 13th place showing. Emilee Horton finished 19th with 1,132 pins. Alexa Tieto had a pin-fall of 1,029 for 31st place, followed by Savannah Price (907 — 38th) and Shanya Long (826 — 43rd).
The Pioneers went 6-7 on the weekend to move to 18-31 on the year. Tusculum returns to action Feb. 17-19 for the Mid-Winter Invitational in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL CHARLESTON 3 TUSCULUM 0
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Tusculum wrapped up its trip to West Virginia with a 25-15, 25-15, 25-19 loss to Charleston on Saturday.
The Golden Eagles improve to 7-0, while Tusculum drops to 3-7.
Jake Whyte led Tusculum with eight kills, while Colby Landry and Deklan Wingo followed with six and five, respectively. Jaden Bramhall came off the bench to record 14 assists.
Tusculum plays at Princeton at 4 p.m. Saturday.