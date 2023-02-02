EMORY, Va. — Mya Belton scored a game-high 20 points, including 13 in the second half, as the Tusculum University Pioneers rallied for a 57-52 victory at Emory & Henry College in South Atlantic Conference women’s basketball on Wednesday.
Jami Tham recorded her 22nd consecutive double-double with 14 points and a game-high 11 rebounds and Blayre Shultz added 12 points for Tusculum (17-4, 8-4 SAC).
The Pioneers trailed by nine points at halftime but held the Wasps (7-13, 4-8 SAC) to 22.9 percent shooting in the second half to snap a two-game losing streak, finish a sweep of the season series and remain in second place in the SAC Mountain Division standings, a half-game ahead of Limestone.
Breanna Yarber led the Wasps with 15 points and Taylor Owens added nine points off the bench, while Emma Santoro had eight points and a team-high nine rebounds.
Emory & Henry forced 21 Tusculum turnovers, while the Pioneers outrebounded the Wasps 43-33. Emory & Henry finished the game at 33.8 percent (22-for-65) from the field and just 2-for-3 from the foul line, while Tusculum was 41.8 percent (23-for-55) from the field and 5-for-12 at the stripe.
Tham’s double-double is the 54th of her collegiate career and moves her within two of tying the Division II record of 24 consecutive double-doubles, shared by Vanessa Wilt of Cal State-San Bernardino (2007-08) and Jamiyah Johnson of Davis & Elkins (2019-20).
Tham also tied Susan Starnes (1995-96) for the Tusculum program single-season record of 22 double-doubles, and moved into fourth place on the program career list behind Starnes (80), Stephany Neptune (36) and Maddie Sutton (30).
Belton shot 4-for-9 from 3-point range and hit the clinching foul shots with 2.3 seconds remaining for her fourth 20-point game of the season.
Off the bench, Deidre Cheremond had eight points and nine rebounds in 19 minutes for Tusculum, while Shultz had three assists and three steals to lead the Pioneers to go along with her 12 points.
Emory & Henry led 45-42 heading to the fourth quarter.
A 3-pointer from Belton on the first possession of the fourth tied the game 45-45, and two free throws from Tham gave Tusculum a 47-45 lead with 9:02 left.
Traynham’s second 3 of the half put the Wasps back up 48-47 with 8:40 left, but the Pioneers ran off seven straight points, including a 3-pointer from Alyssa Walker with 5:56 to play, to go up 54-48.
Yarber broke a 5 1/2-minute Emory & Henry drought with a bucket with 3:09 left, and she added another basket with 2:09 to go to pull the Wasps within 54-52.
Shultz went 1-for-2 at the foul line to make it 55-52 with 18.9 seconds remaining after Belton came up with a steal in the final 30 seconds.
The Wasps missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer with four seconds to play, and Belton sank two free throws with 2.3 seconds remaining for the 57-52 final.
Tusculum plays at UVA Wise at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Cavaliers (13-10, 4-8 SAC) were upset 66-57 by Mars Hill at home Wednesday night for their fourth straight loss.
Tusculum beat UVA Wise 75-59 in their first meeting of the season on Dec. 7 at Pioneer Arena behind 19 points from Shultz and 18 points and 16 rebounds from Tham.
MEN EMORY & HENRY 90 TUSCULUM 68
Emory & Henry went on a 20-2 run in the first half en route to the South Atlantic Conference win at the King Center.
Emory & Henry (10-9, 6-6 SAC) completes the season sweep of the Pioneers (13-8, 5-7 SAC) in the Wasps’ inaugural season in the league.
Emory & Henry got 17 points from Cade Looney. Gabe Brown added 14 points, Jalen Leftwich had 13, Micah Banks had 12 and Jake Moynihan had 10.
The Wasps shot 55 percent from the floor, including 11-of-19 from 3-point territory.
Tusculum’s KJ Crump and Inady Legiste each scored 10 points. The Pioneers were held to 38 percent shooting from the field and were outrebounded 44-31.
Tusculum plays at UVA Wise at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Pioneers defeated Wise 64-61 in the first meeting of the season in Greeneville.