HARROGATE — Tusculum University earned a 2-1 victory over Lincoln Memorial University in South Atlantic Conference women's soccer on Wednesday at the LMU Soccer Field.
The Pioneers (5-3-1, 1-3-1 SAC) conceded a goal in the opening minute to the Railsplitters (1-8-0, 0-5-0 SAC) but collected tallies from Sydney Grant and Taylor Youmans midway through the opening half.
Keeper Grayson Patterson matched her season-high with eight saves for the Pioneers, who were outshot 21-10 by the Railsplitters.
Lincoln Memorial took the lead 20 seconds after the opening kickoff as Ryan Branson collected a pass down the left side and took a shot from a sharp angle that sneaked inside the top right corner over Patterson for her first goal of the season.
The Pioneers tied it 1-1 at 21:28 as a clear attempt by the Railsplitters was stopped by Grant about 25 yards out on the far right, and her booming shot carried over LMU keeper Bente Latenstein and into the top corner for her second goal of the season.
Just over six minutes later, Tusculum's Brianna Garcia stole the ball and found Youmans in stride behind the LMU back line. Youmans deked Latenstein at the 6 and was able to get a foot on the ball while being fouled from behind, and the ball crossed the line at 27:45 for Youmans' fourth goal of the season.
Tusculum will host Salem in a non-conference match at 2 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Field.
MEN'S SOCCER LMU 3 TUSCULUM 2
HARROGATE — Peter Majer scored his second goal of the day on a free kick with 5:25 left to give Lincoln Memorial University a South Atlantic Conference victory.
Christian Hatley added a goal and an assist for the Railsplitters (4-4-1, 2-2-0 SAC), who let leads of 1-0 and 2-1 slip away before netting the go-ahead goal in the closing minutes.
The Pioneers (0-6-2, 0-4-1 SAC) received goals from Luis De La Fuente in the first half and Damien Baltide in the second half, while outshooting Lincoln Memorial 15-11.
The Pioneers will host Shaw in a non-conference match at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Field.