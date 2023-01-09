Connor Jordan scored 21 points off the bench, while Inady Legiste recorded 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Tusculum men’s basketball team to a 79-66 South Atlantic Conference win over Mars Hill on Saturday at Pioneer Arena.
The Pioneers (8-5, 4-2 SAC) complete the season sweep of the Lions (3-10, 0-5 SAC).
Jordan’s 21-point effort follows his career-best 22-point performance in Thursday’s road win at Limestone. Legiste posted his second 20-point game against the Lions this year and his fifth overall for the season.
Tusculum shot 51 percent for the game including 16-of-23 in the second half (69.6%). The Pioneers connected on a season-best 12 3-pointers while shooting 48 percent from beyond the arc. The Pioneers also hit 13 of 14 free throws with Jordan (6-6) and Legiste (5-5) combining for 11 of 11 at the charity stripe.
Rajuan Conner led Mars Hill with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Dominic Strother had 12 points. Kory Davis finished with 11 points and a game-high six assists while Isaiah Jones added 10 points, four steals and two blocked shots.
Tusculum also got a season-high 10 points off the bench from Jacob Hobbs as he went 3-of-4 from the floor with a pair of 3-pointers to go along with three steals and two blocked shots.
Tusculum had a season-high 21 turnovers.
Legiste went 7-of-8 from the floor and recorded his NCAA Division II-leading ninth double-double of the season.
Jalen Crowder and Joshua Scott each had seven points, while James West IV posted six points and four assists.
Tusculum plays at Carson-Newman at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Pioneers have won the past three meetings with the Eagles, including a 68-67 win in their last trip to Jefferson City.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL Tusculum 82 Mars Hill 44
Blayre Shultz scored a career-high 28 points and Tusculum held Mars Hill to 24.1 percent shooting en route to a South Atlantic Conference win.
Jami Tham recorded her 16th straight double-double with 17 points and a game-high 14 rebounds, and Mya Belton added 11 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots for the Pioneers (14-2, 5-1 SAC), who bounced back from an overtime loss to Limestone on Wednesday by racing to a 14-point lead after one quarter in improving to 8-0 at home this season.
Tusculum outrebounded Mars Hill by a 53-33 margin and scored 25 points off 18 Lions turnovers. The Pioneers turned 15 offensive rebounds into 17 points and outscored the Lions 27-2 on fast-break points in their 12th straight win over Mars Hill and a sweep of the season series for the sixth year in a row.
Naja Ngongba led the Lions (3-9, 0-5 SAC) with 13 points and seven rebounds, Hannah Barr added 12 points and Janette Hanni scored 11 for Mars Hill, which shot 13-for-54 from the field and 2-for-19 from 3-point range as a team. Mars Hill did go 16-for-21 from the foul line in the game, led by Hanni who was 7-for-9 at the stripe, but took its sixth consecutive loss.
Shultz shot 8-for-17 from the field, including 4-for-8 from 3-point range, and went 8-for-9 from the foul line to surpass her previous high of 22 points achieved twice previously, most recently on Dec. 31 against Milligan. Tham was 8-for-12 from the field and made her only foul shot to extend her NCAA Division II lead in double-doubles to 16. Her 14 rebounds included six on the offensive glass and came in just 27 minutes due to second-half foul trouble.
Belton notched her sixth double-double of the season and her fourth in the last five games, while moving into third place on the program career blocked shot list with 126, passing Candice Combs who had 125 from 2001-03. Belton is 15 away from the school career record of 141 blocks set by Stephany Neptune from 2005-09, four rebounds shy of taking over 10th place on the program career list, and 47 points from becoming the 21st member of the Tusculum 1,000-point club.
Deidre Cheremond finished with 11 points and eight rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench for the Pioneers, while Delana DeBusk had a season-high four rebounds with two points, two assists and two steals in 12 minutes. Tusculum’s bench outscored Mars Hill’s reserves 20-3.
Tusculum plays at Carson-Newman at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Eagles improved to 9-6 overall and 4-2 in the SAC with a 59-45 win over Lincoln Memorial on Saturday. Carson-Newman has won six of its past eight games since Dec. 1 to take over second place in the Mountain Division of the SAC, one game behind Tusculum.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL Emmanuel 3 Tusculum 1
FRANKLIN SPRINGS, Ga. — The Emmanuel Lions defeated Tusculum 25-18, 21-25, 25-19, 28-26 in their season opener on Saturday.
Shaphar Grant and Colby Landry led Tusculum (0-2) with nine kills apiece. Deklan Wingo added eight followed by Jabes de la Cruz (6), Jake Whyte (5), Hunter Walck (4), Jaden Bramhall (3) and Jakob Svendsen (2).
Bramhall had 36 assists. Wingo led Tusculum with four aces ahead of two each from Bramhall and Landry. Svendsen and de la Cruz also each got an ace.
Bramhall added seven digs ahead of five by de la Cruz. Grant tallied three block assists, joined by three total blocks by Wingo (one solo, two assists).
Tusculum will host Mount Olive at 7 p.m. Thursday.