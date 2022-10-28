The Tusculum Pioneers will put their five-game winning streak on the line when they host the Erskine Flying Fleet in a South Atlantic Conference football game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Niswonger Sports Complex and Pioneer Field.
Tusculum is 7-1 overall and 5-1 in the SAC, while Erskine is 2-6, 0-6. The Flying Fleet are members of Conference Carolinas in the majority of its sports offerings, but are associate football members in the SAC beginning this season.
This week’s regular-season home finale will also be Senior Day for the Pioneers.
Tusculum has held its last three opponents under 10 points, including last Saturday’s 35-9 homecoming win over Emory & Henry.
Against Emory & Henry, the Pioneers amassed 463 yards of offense, including 307 passing yards and three touchdowns by sophomore quarterback Tre Simmons.
Running back Mekhai Johnson tallied 156 all-purpose yards (78 rushing, 78 receiving) and scored two touchdowns.
The Tusculum defense held the Wasps to 210 yards and added three interceptions to its NCAA-leading 16.
Erskine jumped to a 10-0 lead on UVA Wise last week, but the Cavaliers scored 21 straight points thanks to a blocked punt that resulted in a safety. The Fleet also gave up a third quarter interception that was returned for a touchdown.
Tusculum is off to its best start in 19 years and looks to remain tied for the top spot in the SAC Mountain Division standings with next week’s opponent Mars Hill.
Regardless of the results this weekend, next week’s Tusculum-Mars Hill game will determine the winner of the SAC Mountain Division and a berth in the Nov. 12 SAC championship game.
THE SERIES
This week will be the second meeting on the gridiron between Tusculum and Erskine, but it will be the first SAC contest between the two.
The inaugural meeting came on Mar. 27, 2021, during the COVID shortened spring campaign. That game was played on short notice as Tusculum’s scheduled game with UVA Wise was canceled due to COVID protocols involving the Cavs. Erskine’s opponent that week also canceled so the two schools agreed to meet in Greenwood, South Carolina.
Tusculum amassed over 600 yards of offense while scoring the game’s first 47 points en route to a 47-7 victory.
SCOUTING THE PIONEERS
Tusculum is one of 10 teams “under consideration” for next month’s NCAA II Super Region 2 playoffs. The 10 teams are not listed in any ranked order with the first numbered ranking coming in next week’s poll.
Tusculum has been getting the job done with a balanced attack, but especially on defense where the Pioneers are listed among SAC leaders in several statistical categories, including first in the country with 16 interceptions.
The Pioneers are tops in the conference in turnover margin (+8 — 12th in NCAA II), turnovers gained (22 — 3rd in NCAA II), team passing efficiency defense (81.10 — 2nd in NCAA II) and defensive touchdowns (4 — 4th in NCAA II).
Tusculum is also ranked 16th in the country in scoring defense (14.4 ppg — 2nd in SAC), 17th in red zone defense (.647 — 2nd in SAC), 11th in pass defense (151.0 ypg — 3rd in SAC), 17th in total defense (271.1 ypg — 3rd in SAC), 30th in team tackles for loss (7.5 tpg — 4th in SAC), 29th in first down defense (124 — 4th in SAC) and 42nd in rushing defense (120.1 ypg — 3rd in SAC).
Leading the way on defense has been linebacker Wesley Scott. He has emerged as Tusculum’s top tackler with 66 tackles, averaging 8.2 per game (2nd in SAC), including 33 over the last three games. He has a team-best 10 tackles for loss with one sack and is tied for the team-lead with six quarterback hurries.
Scott posted a team-best nine tackles in last Saturday’s win over Emory & Henry and returned an interception for a 35-yard touchdown. For his efforts, he was named the SAC Defensive Player of the Week.
New Haven transfer Ryan Dolce is second on the roster with 39 tackles, including three for loss and a sack.
Preseason All-SAC defensive lineman Dajavon White has 26 tackles with nine tackles for loss and a team-best four sacks. He also has four QB hurries and has blocked a kick.
Senior Trejen Fox-Birdwell has been a force on the defensive front for the Pioneers. He has 26 tackles, including eight behind the line of scrimmage, three sacks and five QB hurries. He also lettered on the TU baseball team as a pitcher last spring.
Jamichael Wilson has earned the start at nose guard for Tusculum in every game this season where he has totaled 24 tackles, eight behind the line of scrimmage, including two sacks.
Ten Pioneers have an interception this season led by the Robinson twins – Andrae and Adrian – who have three picks apiece (2nd in SAC/32nd in NCAA II).
Andrae Robinson has recorded 20 tackles including 19 solo hits. Against Catawba, Andrae returned a pick for a school-record 97-yard touchdown. He also has two breakups and a fumble recovery.
Adrian Robinson has made 13 tackles with one for loss, one pass breakup and forced a fumble.
The Robinsons have established a rare feat on two occasions this season with two siblings each recording an interception in the same game. The duo did it at Catawba and at UVA Wise.
On offense, Tusculum is listed among the SAC leaders including scoring offense (30.8 ppg — 4th in SAC / 47th in NCAA II), total offense (387.8 ypg — 3rd in SAC), passing offense (211.2 ypg — 3rd in SAC), rushing offense (176.5 ypg — 5th in SAC / 46th in NCAA II), first down offense (158 — 3rd in SAC) and fourth down offense (57% — 2nd in SAC / 42nd in NCAA II).
Simmons is orchestrating the Tusculum attack as he continues to lead the SAC in total offense (235.1 ypg — 44th in NCAA II). He is also first in the SAC in touchdown passes (14 — 36th in NCAA II), total passing yards (1,644 — 37th in NCAA II), passing yards per game (205.5 ypg — 47th in NCAA II) and third in points responsible for (96).
Simmons has completed a TD toss in seven of his eight starts this year and has completed 55 percent of his passes.
In Simmons’ 17-game collegiate career, he has passed for 2,420 yards (9th in TU history) and 22 touchdowns (7th in TU history) against 11 interceptions.
Johnson, a Marist College transfer, has emerged as Tusculum’s top all-purpose runner and is coming off his best game in a Pioneer uniform. He has totaled 624 all-purpose yards this year (78 ypg) including a season-best 156 yards vs Emory & Henry. He rushed for 78 yards on eight carries including a 5-yard touchdown. He also hauled in a 78-yard TD reception for the 14th longest catch in school history.
Johnson has 414 rushing yards (8th in SAC) including a team-high five TD carries (T5th in SAC). In his last five games, he has run for 363 yards and three touchdowns. His six total touchdowns have him second on the team in scoring (36 pts).
Graduate student Maurice Gomillion has rushed for 1,334 yards (11th in TU history) in his career on 311 carries (10th in TU history) and nine touchdowns. He has also made 49 receptions for 484 yards and three TDs. This season, he has rushed for 202 yards on 47 attempts (4.3 ypc).
Senior Cortney Jackson earned All-SAC second team honors in 2021 in the TU backfield. This season, he has carried the ball 58 times for 358 yards and five TDs (T5th in SAC). He missed the Emory & Henry game due to injury.
Jackson has rushed for 915 yards in his 18-game career at Tusculum which includes 12 touchdown carries. He needs 85 rushing yards to become the 14th player in program history with 1,000 for his career.
The Tusculum offensive line has battled injuries for most of the season but the anchor of the trenches has been All-SAC first team choice Tommy Mahoney. He has been a consistent performer in his 24 consecutive starts at center for the Pioneers and is a candidate for the SAC’s Jacob’s Blocking Trophy.
TICKETS
Tickets can be purchased online through HomeTown Ticketing on the Tusculum Athletic web site at: www.TusculumPioneers.com/information/tickets.
All ticket purchases (online and in person) are credit card only. Cash will not be accepted at the gate. Gates open at noon Saturday.
Admission for Tusculum home football games is $15 for all entrants. Admission is $10 for ages 65 and older and for ages 6-12. Ages 5 and under are admitted free. Tusculum students with a valid Tusculum ID are admitted free.
PARKING
Parking for Tusculum football games is free and on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Tusculum fans are asked to utilize the main stadium parking lot behind Pioneer Field and Pioneer Park as well as other available parking lots on campus.
Fans are asked to utilize the clearly marked spots in the parking lot. Parking is not permitted at curbside or in grass areas.
FOLLOW THE GAME
Saturday’s game will be broadcast at www.TusculumPioneers.com on the Pioneer Sports Network and FloSports.com, the official video stream provider of the South Atlantic Conference.
The radio call of the game will be available on WSMG Radio on 95.5 FM and 1450 AM, as well as online at https://jewel955.com/listenlive.