BAILEYTON — Grayson Collins has taught his coach a lot about lacrosse.
Eric Tilson admitted he doesn’t know much about it. But he might catch on sooner rather than later, given Collins’ ability to see the entire field.
North Greene’s junior signal caller displayed his passing ability in Thursday’s 7-on-7 against Tri-Cities Christian at The Tundra. And more importantly, his ability to improvise under pressure. If a deep route was covered, Collins knew exactly where his check-down would be.
Collins threw deep on the second play, where Nick Mitchell leaped to grab the 40-yard touchdown — his first of two scores Thursday.
“Right now, we’re working on the timing of his throwing,” Tilson said. “Some of it, he sees it and he’s throwing to the right guy but he’s a little late or a little early. Once we get through some of those timing issues, we’re going to be pretty solid at that quarterback position.”
In three series by North Greene’s first team, Mitchell caught a team-high six passes. His second touchdown came on the third possession, as he maintained simultaneous possession with his defender in the end zone.
Mitchell, who caught Tilson’s attention “about the second game” of North Greene’s 2021 campaign, became one of the Huskies’ defensive standouts last fall. Now, he’ll join Collins and the passing game too.
“He’s really starting to become one of our top playmakers,” Tilson said. “He’s worked himself into that position.”
Along with his touchdown catches, Mitchell also made a sliding catch to start North Greene’s second possession.
Collins went 5-of-8 on North Greene’s 10-minute timed opening drive, hitting four short passes along with his touchdown. Mitchell caught three and Yeshua Vaught one out of the backfield.
Collins went 5-of-10 in both of the Huskies’ last two possessions. Jake Duffy caught two passes, a check-down and a crossing route, with Damian Phillips catching a pair of short out routes on the last drive.
Caleb Fields, who gave Collins another option in the passing game, can play quarterback as well but has moved to receiver with his catching ability.
Seniors Walker Hayes and Corbin Hayes stood out to Tilson defensively as well, especially with Walker not allowing his receivers any catches.
“They didn’t throw to him because he’s where he’s supposed to be,” Tilson said. “I feel like I can trust our team, that they’re going to make good decisions and be where they’re supposed to be. I’m real pleased in that aspect. I can’t say enough positive things about these kids. That’s a different feeling when you’re able to do that.”
Collins and Duffy both intercepted a pass on defense, as did Thomas Darnell and Wyatt Burns.
The Huskies participate in Hampton’s 7-on-7 tournament Friday and Saturday.